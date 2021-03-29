NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Ice Wolves adapt to playing away from home

It’s a routine that’s become all too familiar for the players and coaches.

Pack their stuff, get on the bus and endure long bus rides to Odessa, North Richland Hills, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, or Shreveport, La. to play in front of an opposing crowd.

It’s a normal part of any schedule for most teams but it’s been part of the season-long routine for the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

The team has played every game away from its normal home at Outpost Ice Arena in Albuquerque due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Most of the Ice Wolves’ “home games” have taken place at the NYTEX Centre in North Richland Hills, home of the Lone Star Brahmas.

It hasn’t been easy but Ice Wolves head coach and general manager Phil Fox says his team has found ways to adapt to the unusual situation.

“ They’re learning how to play on the road and we’re playing more effectively as a team,” Fox said. “We’re learning what it takes, what works and what doesn’t. Honestly, it’s been long. They’ve been warriors. It’s not easy to do. I tip my cap off to these guys for being able to do it.”

Defenseman Mitch Becker, who’s been with the team since the start of last season says this season has been a grind for him and his teammates.

“ Sitting on the bus, your back gets a little sore,” Becker said. “You don’t get that home atmosphere either. We’ve had to travel to places like Shreveport and North Richland Hills. We’re always getting booed and it’s tough.”

While the players have learned to get used to the schedule, it wasn’t easy in the opening months. Becker added that the team has been able to adapt to playing on the road.

“ We got our routine set,” he said. “We’re getting our legs ready in a certain way.”

There have also been schedule changes throughout the season with delayed games that the team has had to deal with.

“ It’s tough because we can’t just stay home and relax before a game,” goalie Beni Halasz said. “We’re in hotels and on the road 24/7. It’s tough. As a team, we’ve gotten together and we’ve been able to win games.”

The Ice Wolves (13-26-2-2) sit in fifth place of the North American Hockey League South Division ahead of the Odessa Jackalopes and completed its most recent trip to Odessa with a split of a two-game series back on March 22 and 23. The Ice Wolves have improved after a 2-10 start that included a nine-game losing streak.

The team is also in just its second season of existence, finishing the 2019-20 season at 13-34-2-3 before the pandemic cut the season short. New Mexico was named the NAHL Organization of the Year at the end of last season as well.

“ Obviously, we’re still really young in areas,” Fox said. “For these guys to persevere through that with adversity thrown at them, it’s going to make them better people in the long run and better hockey players. It’s good to see and each day, we’re taking a step.”

Fox admitted that he would be lying if he said it hasn’t been easy playing on the road while other clubs get to enjoy being at home.

“ It’s really tough,” he said. “All of these kids have families and they’ve traveled to different parts of Texas but it makes a difference. Fans give you momentum in all different areas of the game. These guys haven’t had it but they will appreciate it a lot more when they get to play at home.”

The good news is that that day is fast approaching.

With the state of New Mexico easing restrictions on sporting events, the Ice Wolves are scheduled to play their first home game April 8 against Wichita Falls.

“ This whole year, we’ve been traveling so I’m looking forward to it and it’ll be nice for these guys to play at home,” Fox said. “If we do great, awesome but if not, we’ll be happy to be at home.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba