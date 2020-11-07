NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Hasley enjoying early season success with Jackalopes

Connor Hasley hasn’t been playing in the North American Hockey League for very long.

Yet, just three games into the season, the North Tonawanda, N.Y., native already had an impressive resume at the junior hockey level.

That includes recording a shutout against Wichita Falls two weeks ago and helping his team win in a shootout in the Jackalopes’ season-opening weekend.

It’s part of the reason why Odessa is off to one of its best starts in recent years.

For Hasley, as well as his teammates, it’s been an encouraging start to the season, especially when comparing to where the Jackalopes were last year.

“I feel like knowing what the team did last year, nothing against them, but they weren’t the team they were hoping to be and I think we came in knowing that we wanted to be different this year,” Hasley said. “We’ve come in and changed our system. Our coaches have done a great job. We’re all buying in and I think that’s the biggest thing.”

The Jackalopes are trying to bury the ghosts of last season, which saw them finish last in the NAHL South Division with only nine wins.

In the team’s season opener against Wichita Falls, it wasn’t the best start for Hasley or his teammates as the Warriors scored four unanswered goals before the Jackalopes began their third-period comeback. Odessa eventually won in a shootout, thanks to Hasley’s heroics.

“During the shootout, I just knew that we had to win that game,” Hasley said. “We knew we couldn’t lose that game. Our guys didn’t give up. That’s been one thing for us this year. We’re working hard and not giving up. We’re playing until the very end.”

The next day, Hasley helped the Jackalopes secure a series sweep and in the process, recording his first shutout in the team’s 4-0 over the Warriors.

“It meant a lot to me,” Hasley said of the shutout. “Anytime that you let zero goals in, I think that’s big no matter what. You let in zero goals, you get the win.”

From his first three games, including Friday’s 3-2 win over Amarillo at Ector County Coliseum, Hasley managed 101 saves.

“He’s performing like an elite goalie,” Jackalopes coach and general manager Jason Fortier said. “He’s been the backbone of this hockey club and it’s a big reason why we are where we are. Any successful coach, if you look at their track record and look down their roster, there’s usually a good goalie in the net.”

The Jackalopes were supposed to play their opening home series last week against New Mexico. However, due to COVID-19 issues, that series was delayed, leaving Hasley and his teammates with an unexpected bye week.

“It was a bummer,” Hasley said. “We were ready to get back at it after two wins. We wanted to get more but that’s how it goes. But we turned our attention to this week and got prepared.”

Hasley and his teammates’ patience finally paid off when they were able to play their first series at home this weekend against the Bulls.

“It was great,” Hasley said. “It was better than getting yelled at by the Wichita Falls fans.”

While there’s plenty of season in front for the Jackalopes (barring any sort of work stoppage resulting from the pandemic), Hasley has had a lot of praise for his teammates in helping him do well in the net.

“My team has been great in front of me,” Hasley said. “I’ve been stopping the puck pretty well. I’ve been making the saves that I need to make. They’re putting the puck in the net and that’s all that matters.”