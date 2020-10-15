  • October 15, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Fortier finally arrives to take charge of Jackalopes - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Fortier finally arrives to take charge of Jackalopes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:28 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Fortier finally arrives to take charge of Jackalopes By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

After months of waiting, Odessa Jackalopes’ head coach Jason Fortier was finally formally introduced at a press conference Wednesday at Ector County Coliseum.

Fortier, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, was hired in April but wasn’t able to land in the United States until last weekend after being able to get his visa, a process complicated by the U.S.-Canada border closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was crazy stressful to be honest,” Fortier said. “It was an extremely stressful situation, trying to worry about a visa and the paperwork and going through the process.”

Despite the anxiety, Fortier said the last five months have taught him a good life lesson.

“It taught me to stop worrying about things that you can’t control,” Fortier said.

Now that he has that out of the way, he’s excited to finally see his players and coaching staff face-to-face as the Jackalopes prepare for the 2020-21 season.

Fortier finally got to see his team in person for the first time last weekend when the Jackalopes played New Mexico and Lone Star in exhibition games in North Richland Hills.

“I get to Texas and there’s a game already going on,” Fortier said. “It was the best thing ever. Being able to come here and be a part of this is great. We’ve been working hard and talking a lot about hockey and now to see it come to fruition is a sense of relief."

Odessa is looking to improve on last year’s 9-39-1-1 record, which included a last-place finish in the North American Hockey League’s South Division, during a season ended prematurely due to coronavirus.

Fortier, who will also be the General Manager of Hockey Operations, will be working alongside assistant coach Nate Skidmore, also in his first season with the team.

While Fortier wasn’t able to be physically present at the Jackalopes’ summer training camps, he said he managed to communicate and work with everyone virtually during that time.

“You know what, Zoom’s been used quite a bit,” Fortier said. “Our staff and everyone around us have been watching Zoom videos.”

For Skidmore, this offseason may have presented its challenges but he said it’s been great having everyone back on the ice.

“It was awesome,” Skidmore said. “It was just great to have hockey back and the biggest thing is that when we got here, we were ready for the opportunity to play and that helped set the tone.”

This year has seen plenty of changes around the Jackalopes’ organization with team president Rick Matchett entering his first season with the club.

Fortier said that he and Matchett have been busy communicating about the direction they want the team to go in.

“Rick’s done a great job,” Fortier said. “You have to have merit.

“You have to work together and communication’s been a key. Everyone’s communicating with each other here on a daily basis.”

As far as his style of play, Fortier said speed is going to be an emphasis.

“We want to be able to play fast and to move the puck,” he said.

He also highlighted that character and courage are attributes he expects his players to possess.

“It’s easy to be successful when everything is going well,” Fortier said. “It’s having the courage to do things when they’re tough and your character shows in tough times. We’re looking to get better each day and to evolve.”

The Jackalopes will begin their season on the road against Wichita Falls Oct. 24.

Their home opener will be Oct. 30 against New Mexico at Ector County Coliseum.

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:28 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: E at 9mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 46°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 72°/Low 52°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 88°/Low 55°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]