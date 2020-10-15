NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Fortier finally arrives to take charge of Jackalopes

After months of waiting, Odessa Jackalopes’ head coach Jason Fortier was finally formally introduced at a press conference Wednesday at Ector County Coliseum.

Fortier, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, was hired in April but wasn’t able to land in the United States until last weekend after being able to get his visa, a process complicated by the U.S.-Canada border closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was crazy stressful to be honest,” Fortier said. “It was an extremely stressful situation, trying to worry about a visa and the paperwork and going through the process.”

Despite the anxiety, Fortier said the last five months have taught him a good life lesson.

“It taught me to stop worrying about things that you can’t control,” Fortier said.

Now that he has that out of the way, he’s excited to finally see his players and coaching staff face-to-face as the Jackalopes prepare for the 2020-21 season.

Fortier finally got to see his team in person for the first time last weekend when the Jackalopes played New Mexico and Lone Star in exhibition games in North Richland Hills.

“I get to Texas and there’s a game already going on,” Fortier said. “It was the best thing ever. Being able to come here and be a part of this is great. We’ve been working hard and talking a lot about hockey and now to see it come to fruition is a sense of relief."

Odessa is looking to improve on last year’s 9-39-1-1 record, which included a last-place finish in the North American Hockey League’s South Division, during a season ended prematurely due to coronavirus.

Fortier, who will also be the General Manager of Hockey Operations, will be working alongside assistant coach Nate Skidmore, also in his first season with the team.

While Fortier wasn’t able to be physically present at the Jackalopes’ summer training camps, he said he managed to communicate and work with everyone virtually during that time.

“You know what, Zoom’s been used quite a bit,” Fortier said. “Our staff and everyone around us have been watching Zoom videos.”

For Skidmore, this offseason may have presented its challenges but he said it’s been great having everyone back on the ice.

“It was awesome,” Skidmore said. “It was just great to have hockey back and the biggest thing is that when we got here, we were ready for the opportunity to play and that helped set the tone.”

This year has seen plenty of changes around the Jackalopes’ organization with team president Rick Matchett entering his first season with the club.

Fortier said that he and Matchett have been busy communicating about the direction they want the team to go in.

“Rick’s done a great job,” Fortier said. “You have to have merit.

“You have to work together and communication’s been a key. Everyone’s communicating with each other here on a daily basis.”

As far as his style of play, Fortier said speed is going to be an emphasis.

“We want to be able to play fast and to move the puck,” he said.

He also highlighted that character and courage are attributes he expects his players to possess.

“It’s easy to be successful when everything is going well,” Fortier said. “It’s having the courage to do things when they’re tough and your character shows in tough times. We’re looking to get better each day and to evolve.”

The Jackalopes will begin their season on the road against Wichita Falls Oct. 24.

Their home opener will be Oct. 30 against New Mexico at Ector County Coliseum.

