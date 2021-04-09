  • April 9, 2021

NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Jacobs returns to Sockers FC as head coach - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Jacobs returns to Sockers FC as head coach

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 9, 2021 7:17 pm

NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Jacobs returns to Sockers FC as head coach OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND Sockers FC brought back a familiar face with the organization tabbed Dave Jacobs to take the helm of the program heading into the 2021 season.

Jacobs was an assistant coach with the team under head coach Matt Barnes during the 2016 and 2017 season, including a run to the Premier Development League championship game in 2017.

Jacobs is the head coach at Trine University in Angola, Indiana, guiding the Thunder to the MIAA Tournament.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, April 9, 2021 7:17 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Haze/Wind
78°
Humidity: 6%
Winds: NNE at 20mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 89°/Low 46°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 56°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 55°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 48°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]