NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Jacobs returns to Sockers FC as head coach

MIDLAND Sockers FC brought back a familiar face with the organization tabbed Dave Jacobs to take the helm of the program heading into the 2021 season.
Jacobs was an assistant coach with the team under head coach Matt Barnes during the 2016 and 2017 season, including a run to the Premier Development League championship game in 2017.
Jacobs is the head coach at Trine University in Angola, Indiana, guiding the Thunder to the MIAA Tournament.
