MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds hosting charity events

Online registration is under way for two charity events hosted by the Midland RockHounds.

The 14th Annual Victory Run & Walk presented by Texas Oncology is scheduled for Sept. 19 starting from Momentum Bank Ballpark. All proceeds from the event will benefit Gifts of Hope to help support cancer patients in the Permian Basin. Check in begins at 6:45 a.m. on race day at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Also, registration is open for the RockHounds Golf Classic benefitting the Scott Seator Foundation. The four-person scramble is scheduled for Oct. 16, a Friday, at Nueva Vista Golf Club in Midland. Lunch is included.

Links to registration pages for both events are available on the RockHounds’ website (www.milb.com/midland).