  • September 11, 2020

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds hosting charity events - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds hosting charity events

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 11, 2020 8:08 pm

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds hosting charity events OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Online registration is under way for two charity events hosted by the Midland RockHounds.

The 14th Annual Victory Run & Walk presented by Texas Oncology is scheduled for Sept. 19 starting from Momentum Bank Ballpark. All proceeds from the event will benefit Gifts of Hope to help support cancer patients in the Permian Basin. Check in begins at 6:45 a.m. on race day at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Also, registration is open for the RockHounds Golf Classic benefitting the Scott Seator Foundation. The four-person scramble is scheduled for Oct. 16, a Friday, at Nueva Vista Golf Club in Midland. Lunch is included.

Links to registration pages for both events are available on the RockHounds’ website (www.milb.com/midland).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, September 11, 2020 8:08 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 59°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 88°/Low 62°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]