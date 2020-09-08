  • September 8, 2020

LOOKING BACK: SEPTEMBER 9 MEMORIES - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: SEPTEMBER 9 MEMORIES

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 5:54 pm

LOOKING BACK: SEPTEMBER 9 MEMORIES Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

>> 1975: On this date, the Midland Cubs were basking in being declared co-champions of the Texas League with Lafayette (La.). The teams were declared co-champions when rain washed out the deciding game of the best-of-five series in Lafayette. Lafayette won the first two games played in Midland before the Cubs won the next two. It was the first league championship for the Midland ball club.

>> 1986: Permian graduate and Colorado State linebacker Dale Carr was recognized as the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week after finishing with 10 tackles in his team’s 23-7 victory against rival Colorado. … The Permian football team found itself sitting in second place in the Class 5A AP football poll in the early stages of the season.

>> 1995: The Odessa High football team was coming off a promising start to the season with a 37-0 win over Palo Duro. LaQueencey Williams ran for 42 yards for a touchdown on his first carry. It was the first shutout for the Bronchos since the 1993 season. … Crane suffered a 24-8 loss to Alpine at El Ave Stadium, a game in which the Golden Cranes lost four fumbles and scored only once on five possessions. … Permian defeated El Paso Coronado, 38-6, on the road as the Panthers remained ranked No. 2 in the state. … The Midland Angels continued the postseason with a 6-1 victory against Shreveport in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship Series at Christensen Stadium. The win evened the series at 1-1.

>> 2001: The Permian volleyball team earned bragging rights with a sweeping win against Odessa High at the OHS Fieldhouse. The victory was the start of district play for both teams.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 5:54 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 19mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 55°
Thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 60°/Low 49°
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 63°/Low 56°
Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]