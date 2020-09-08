LOOKING BACK: SEPTEMBER 9 MEMORIES

>> 1975: On this date, the Midland Cubs were basking in being declared co-champions of the Texas League with Lafayette (La.). The teams were declared co-champions when rain washed out the deciding game of the best-of-five series in Lafayette. Lafayette won the first two games played in Midland before the Cubs won the next two. It was the first league championship for the Midland ball club.

>> 1986: Permian graduate and Colorado State linebacker Dale Carr was recognized as the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week after finishing with 10 tackles in his team’s 23-7 victory against rival Colorado. … The Permian football team found itself sitting in second place in the Class 5A AP football poll in the early stages of the season.

>> 1995: The Odessa High football team was coming off a promising start to the season with a 37-0 win over Palo Duro. LaQueencey Williams ran for 42 yards for a touchdown on his first carry. It was the first shutout for the Bronchos since the 1993 season. … Crane suffered a 24-8 loss to Alpine at El Ave Stadium, a game in which the Golden Cranes lost four fumbles and scored only once on five possessions. … Permian defeated El Paso Coronado, 38-6, on the road as the Panthers remained ranked No. 2 in the state. … The Midland Angels continued the postseason with a 6-1 victory against Shreveport in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship Series at Christensen Stadium. The win evened the series at 1-1.

>> 2001: The Permian volleyball team earned bragging rights with a sweeping win against Odessa High at the OHS Fieldhouse. The victory was the start of district play for both teams.