  • September 7, 2020

LOOKING BACK: September 8 memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: September 8 memories

Posted: Monday, September 7, 2020 4:17 pm

LOOKING BACK: September 8 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1974: On this date, the Ector High football team was coming off a tough 41-0 loss to Amarillo Caprock. Area football teams had also started the season, including Crane, Kermit, Pecos and Seminole. Crane defeated Fort Stockton 20-0, Kermit defeated Alpine 28-20, Pecos recorded a 14-0 win over El Paso Irvin and Seminole managed a 28-6 win against Denver City.

>> 1985: The Permian tennis team opened up its District 4-5A portion of the season by posting an 11-7 win over Abilene High on the PHS Courts. The top-seeded singles players and the No. 1 doubles team on the boys side won their matches. … Area football teams were coming off their explosive starts to the season. Odessa High put up a 27-7 win over Amarillo High and Permian had defeated El Paso Coronado.

>> 1996: The El Paso High cross country team had its runners finished first through fifth for a perfect score of 15 to win the ECISD Invite at Sherwood Park. San Angelo Lake View was second with 66 points, while Odessa High was sixth with 158 as Matt Awtrey led the team with his 11th place finish. … Texas Tech played its second Big 12 Conference game, defeating Oklahoma State, 31-3, at Texas Stadium in Irving.

>> 2004: The Odessa High volleyball team was getting ready to start District 3-5A play against San Angelo Central. … The Odessa High football team was dealing with a few changes to its offense and defense as the Bronchos were coming off a 28-6 win over Andrews. … The Permian football team’s defense was in the limelight after a 56-0 shutout of Big Spring.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

