  • September 6, 2020

LOOKING BACK: September 7 memories

LOOKING BACK: September 7 memories

Posted: Sunday, September 6, 2020 7:55 pm

LOOKING BACK: September 7 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1965: On this date, the Alpine football team found itself at the top of the Class 2A preseason poll. … The Ector football team was preparing to face Colorado City in its season opener. The Eagles were coming off a controlled scrimmage against Midland Lee. … Other area teams were about to get underway in football with Odessa High and Permian also in action.

>> 1984: The Permian football team was about to play its season opener against El Paso Coronado at Ratliff Stadium while Odessa High was going to be on the road, facing Amarillo High. … The Permian volleyball team finished up its pre-district schedule with a loss to Wink in three sets.

>> 1997: El Paso Bowie’s Omar Losera came away with a first place finish in the ECISD Invite, winning the cross country race by a time of 16 minutes and 46 seconds. Losera withstood a late charge from Odessa High’s Martin Campos in the final 100 meters. Campos settled for second at 16:47. El Paso Jefferson and Bowie tied for the team titles with a total of 66 points. Odessa High placed fourth with 99. … The Permian football team was coming off a 20-14 win over El Paso Irvin.

>> 2005: The Midland RockHounds were looking to bounce back in their Texas League playoff series against the San Antonio Missions. The RockHounds dropped the first game in the best-of-five series, losing 3-2 before 4,069 fans at Citibank Ballpark. Danny Putnam, playing in his first game with Midland, homered and drove in two runs for the RockHounds but it wasn’t enough. … The Permian football team was getting ready for its first road trip of the season, facing El Paso Montwood. … The Odessa High football team was about to face Las Cruces (N.M.) in a home game.

