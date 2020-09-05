LOOKING BACK: September 6 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1969: On this date, The Odessa High football team was getting ready for its new season with a scrimmage against Monahans. … The Permian football team scrimmaged against Andrews. Both teams scored five touchdowns each as the two squads kept the scoreboard busy.

>> 1979: Area football teams were preparing to begin the new season. Odessa High was about to face Amarillo High at Dick Bivins Stadium, while Permian was also going to be on the road, traveling to El Paso Coronado. … The Midland Cubs saw their season come to an end as they were dealt a 5-1 loss by the San Antonio Dodgers in the Texas League playoffs. The win advanced the Dodgers to the championship series against the Arkansas Travelers.

>> 1986: The Permian football team began its season with a 55-0 victory against El Paso Coronado at Ratliff Stadium. For the Panthers, it was their 18th consecutive season-opening win. … The Odessa High football team had a rough start, losing to Amarillo Palo Duro, 34-0, on the road. … Former Monahans football player Ricky Boysaw, who was entering his senior year at Texas Tech, was moved from offense to defense as the Red Raiders were about to open their season at home against Kansas State.

>> 1995: The Midland Angels snapped a two-decade drought with a 3-1 win over the Wichita Wranglers to clinch the Texas League Western Division series and advance to the championship. It was the first Texas League playoff series win for Midland since 1975. … The Odessa High volleyball team defeated Permian in a sweep to win its District 4-5A opener. For the Lady Bronchos, it was the first time in two years that they began the district play with a 1-0 mark. … Cal Ripken was coming off his record tying run of 2,130 consecutive games, tying Lou Gehrig’s record in the Orioles’ game against the Angels.