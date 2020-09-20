  • September 20, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

LOOKING BACK: September 21 memories

Posted: Sunday, September 20, 2020 6:56 pm

LOOKING BACK: September 21 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1965: On this date, the Ector High Eagles were preparing to face McCamey. The Eagles were coming off a 26-6 loss to El Paso High. District 2-4A teams were looking to continue a decent start to the season as the district teams won four, lost three and tied one in the previous week.

>> 1991: The Permian football team was coming off a 35-3 win over Amarillo High on the road in a game where the sixth-ranked Panthers trailed 3-0 early on before scoring 35 unanswered points. … Odessa high defeated El Paso Eastwood 51-20 at Ratliff Stadium in a nondistrict win.

>> 2005: The Permian football team was looking to recover from its 21-7 loss at Amarillo High from the previous week as the Panthers were preparing to face Lubbock Monterey at Ratliff Stadium. … The Odessa High football team was enjoying its undefeated start to the season as the Bronchos were sitting at 4-0 and looking ahead to facing San Angelo Central on the road. … A handful of area football teams were enjoying undefeated starts to the season. McCamey and Iraan as well as Van Horn were all unbeaten in the early days of the year.

>> 2014: Mark Burgen and Mitch Shain teamed up and shot 15-under-par 56 in the two man shamble portion of the 28th Annual Andrews Collegiate-Am at Andrews County Golf Course. The result gave them a four-stroke lead in the competition. Both had won the tournament in 2007, 2008 and 2012. … The UTPB men’s soccer team was coming off a 4-0 loss to Wayland Baptist at home. With the loss, the Falcons dropped to 1-2-1.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com

Posted in on Sunday, September 20, 2020 6:56 pm.

