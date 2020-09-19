  • September 19, 2020

LOOKING BACK: September 20 memories - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

Posted: Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:03 pm

LOOKING BACK: September 20 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1975: On this date, the Permian football team was coming off a 15-0 win over Fort Worth Wyatt at W.T. Barrett Stadium. It was the third consecutive shutout for the Panthers’ defense to start the season.

>> 1986: Permian came back to record a 42-20 win over Amarillo High. The Panthers trailed 13-7 late in the third quarter before scoring 21 points on three touchdown runs by Shawn Crow. … The Odessa High football team used a strong defensive showing in a 14-0 win over Hobbs (N.M.) in a nondistrict game on the road. … Midland High posted a 36-0 win over Lubbock Coronado to win its third consecutive game. … Crane defeated Seminole in a 14-6 contest.

>> 1997: The Odessa High football team coasted to a 56-7 win over El Paso Eastwood at Ratliff Stadium. The halftime lead for the Bronchos was 35-0 as Odessa high racked up 500 yards of total offense, 328 of which came in the first half. … The Permian football team used a late drive to snatch a 13-12 victory from Amarillo High at Dick Bivins Stadium. Permian drove 93 yards in 11 plays before scoring on third-and-goal with 1:04 left. … Andrews topped Midland High in a low-scoring contest, winning 7-6 on the road. … Monahans extended its winning streak over Pecos with a 27-13 win at home after jumping out to an early lead.

>> 2009: The Odessa High volleyball team was coming off a win in straight sets over Lubbock High, winning by scores of 25-4, 25-19, 25-22 in a contest at the OHS Fieldhouse. The victory put the Lady Bronchos at 18-11 overall. … The Midland RockHounds defeated Northwest Arkansas 4-2 to capture the Texas League Championship in Springfield, Ark. Midland, which lost Game 1 of the best-of-five series, responded with three consecutive wins to clinch the title.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:03 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

