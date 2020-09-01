  • September 1, 2020

LOOKING BACK: September 2 memories

LOOKING BACK: September 2 memories

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 7:42 pm

LOOKING BACK: September 2 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: On this date, the Monahans football team was getting ready for its new season as it began the year with a new coach, a new system and a new classification. Bob Henderson was replacing Joe England as the coach. … A seven-man battle royal was going to start off the evening’s professional wrestling action at Ector County Coliseum which would be followed by three individual matches. … The qualifying rounds were about to begin for the Odessa Men’s City Open at the Odessa County Club. … In his first year as coach of the Odessa High football team, Hayden Fry sent his team through a brisk scrimmage session in the Bronchos’ fifth practice of the year.

>> 1968: Mark Williams ended up taking home the Southwestern U.S. Fuel Championships title to wrap up a day of racing at Odessa Raceway Park. Only six AA drivers showed up for the championships on Sunday, putting a damper on the day’s events as heavy rainfall plagued the race track the day before the competition.

>> 1984: Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Monte McGuire, from Monahans, was hoping for some playing time in the Red Raiders’ upcoming season. Fifth-year senior Perry Morren, who came out of spring practice as the starting quarterback, was the starter. McGuire, who redshirted upon his arrival at Texas Tech in 1982, passed for 1,372 yards in his senior season at Monahans High School. … Odessa High graduate Liz Alvarado talked about her experience playing racquetball. The 21-year-old had been competing as a touring member of the Women’s Professional Racquetball Association.

>> 1999: Pecos, under the direction of new coach Gary Grubbs, was about to be tested in its season opener against Denver City. Grubbs had taken over for Dan Swim, who went to Midland High as a defensive assistant.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com

