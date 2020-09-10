  • September 10, 2020

Looking Back: September 11 memories

Looking Back: September 11 memories

Posted: Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:38 pm

Looking Back: September 11 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1954: On this date, Ector High’s football team was preparing to face McCamey while Andrews, the defending District 2-3A champion was about to face Big Spring in a non-district clash against Class 4A Big Spring.

>> 1982: The Odessa High football team was coming off an 18-7 win over El Paso Burges at Ratliff Stadium. The Bronchos trailed 7-6 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 12 unanswered points to seal the win. … Permian defeated El Paso Ysleta Hanks 32-6. … Other area teams were coming off contests as well as Seminole defeated Colorado City 35-0 at Wigwam Stadium. … Kermit suffered a 13-7 loss to Denver City.

>> 1998: Wink-and Iraan resumed its rivalry as the two teams were preparing to meet for the first time in three years. The Braves had won state in Class 2A just two years prior while the Wildcats were entering the contest as the No. 6-ranked squad in Class 1A. … Odessa High was looking to continue its undefeated start to the season, facing El Paso Coronado at Ratliff Stadium. … The Permian football team, coming off a 52-13 win over El Paso Irvin, was about to face Allen at Eagle Stadium.

>> 2009: The Odessa High football team was coming off a promising victory, recording a 46-7 win over Lubbock Coronado at Lowrey Field. The victory improved the Bronchos to 2-1 for the season and 2-0 in District 2-5A play. … Monahans’ Quincy Titus was hoping to get revenge on the previous year’s playoff loss to Sweetwater. The quarterback missed the season-opener but was making his comeback. … Permian senior offensive lineman Austin O’Connell talked with the OA about his time on the Panthers’ line and the challenge of filling in a void left by University of Texas recruit, Garrett Porter.

