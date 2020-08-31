LOOKING BACK: September 1 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1957: On this date, area high school football teams continued their opening week of practices, in preparation of the upcoming season. Ector High had closed their second day of drills while Odessa High, under Coach Hayden Fry, was preparing for its first scrimmage session. … Fort Stockton was expected to be a darkhorse candidate in District 5-2A with a number of returning starters. … Wink was looking to improve as the Wildcats entered the season with Coach Truman Nix in his first season.

>> 1972: The Permian football team was preparing for its scrimmage against Fort Worth North Side in Cisco. The Panthers were originally going to scrimmage against Andrews but the Mustangs ended up canceling. … Odessa High was also preparing to scrimmage, hosting Monahans at W.T. Barrett Stadium.

>> 1988: The Permian football team was getting ready to face El Paso Austin in the first game of the season. It was the first time the Panthers had played someone other than El Paso Coronado in a season opener since 1973. … Odessa High was traveling to Amarillo to face Palo Duro in its season opener. … A friendship between two tennis coaches led to a possible Odessa link to its sister city of the same name in the Soviet Union. UTPB tennis coach Virginia Brown and Soviet coach Olga Morozova were trying to set up the first transfer of Soviet tennis players to an American university. … McCamey and Kermit were about to faceoff in a nondistrict game in McCamey.

>> 1998: The Andrews volleyball team continued its strong star as the Lady Mustangs were in a bid to repeat as District 5-4A champions. … Andrews’ Tony Tuck was named the Permian Basin Player of the Week after his performance in the Mustangs’ 42-13 victory against El Paso Eastwood.