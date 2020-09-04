LOOKING BACK: Sept. 5 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: On this date, the Odessa High football team saw its share of setbacks as tackles Jack Tayrien and Don Gladden were sidelined with shoulder injuries, head coach Hayden Fry confirmed. Both players were expected to get x-rays to determine the severity of the injuries. … The Wink Wildcats football team was preparing for its new season by facing Jal (N.M.) at home. Jal was entering the season with a new coach.

>> 1967: Assistant district attorney Bruce Bangert won the Men’s Championship at Odessa Country Club. Bangert came in with 5-over-par 77 for a four-day total of 293 to win by two strokes. Defending champion Ray Stoker Jr. and John Kuykendall shot 76s on Monday to finish tied for second. … The Odessa High football team was getting ready for its season opener at Amarillo High. While Amarillo High was returning with a senior-heavy team, the Bronchos were coming in with a young team. The Bronchos were looking to repeat their victory over the Sandies the previous year.

>> 1981: The Ector High football team used a strong second half to post a 20-14 victory against Class 5A Amarillo Caprock. The Eagles scored three touchdowns in the second half as coach Van Grady won his first game at the helm of the program. … The Odessa High football team won its season opener with a 19-0 victory over Amarillo High on the road. … Permian defeated El Paso Coronado 21-14 at the Sun Bowl, but lost starting quarterback Coy Brown to an ankle injury.

>> 1993: Fort Stockton lost its season opener to Denver City, 24-0, at Ratliff Stadium. … Permian recorded a 17-3 win over El Paso Coronado to begin the season.