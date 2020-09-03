LOOKING BACK: Sept. 4 Memories

>> 1955: On this date, The Alpine football team began its season with a 43-7 win over Van Horn at home. The Bucks’ lead was 43-0 at the end of the third quarter. … The Odessa High football team was about to open up its season with a contest against Port Arthur. … Jess Parker shot a birdie four on the last hole to win medalist honors in the sixth annual Fort Stockton Invitational golf tournament. Parker turned in a three-under par 71 to edge out Fort Stockton football coach Ken Watson and Pecos’ Jerry Jenkins by a single stroke.

>> 1969: Injuries and scrimmages were a main concern for the Permian Basin Class 1A coaches. Wink, Iraan, Rankin and Seagraves all scrimmaged during the week and were preparing for a second scrimmage during the week before finally starting the regular season as injury problems left all of the teams short of fit players.

>> 1991: The Midland Angels dropped their first game of their Texas League Western Division playoff series with a 5-4 loss to the El Paso Diablos. A three-run homer in the third inning helped El Paso to its first lead and moved the Diablos to within one win of advancing to the Texas League championship series against the Shreveport Captains. … The Permian volleyball team continued its undefeated start to the season by defeating Fort Stockton and Presidio. The victories improved the Lady Panthers’ record to 10-0.

>> 2005: The UTPB volleyball team was coming off a solid start to the new season when the Falcons posted a pair of nonconference victories at Wayland Baptist University’s Hutcherson Center. UTPB defeated UT-Dallas and Howard Payne in its season openers. … Fort Davis defeated Robert Lee with a 72-38 victory in nondistrict six-man football game. LeeRoy Valerio rushed with four touchdowns and 157 yards to lead his team.