  • September 3, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 4 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 4 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 3, 2020 8:11 pm

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 4 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1955: On this date, The Alpine football team began its season with a 43-7 win over Van Horn at home. The Bucks’ lead was 43-0 at the end of the third quarter. … The Odessa High football team was about to open up its season with a contest against Port Arthur. … Jess Parker shot a birdie four on the last hole to win medalist honors in the sixth annual Fort Stockton Invitational golf tournament. Parker turned in a three-under par 71 to edge out Fort Stockton football coach Ken Watson and Pecos’ Jerry Jenkins by a single stroke.

>> 1969: Injuries and scrimmages were a main concern for the Permian Basin Class 1A coaches. Wink, Iraan, Rankin and Seagraves all scrimmaged during the week and were preparing for a second scrimmage during the week before finally starting the regular season as injury problems left all of the teams short of fit players.

>> 1991: The Midland Angels dropped their first game of their Texas League Western Division playoff series with a 5-4 loss to the El Paso Diablos. A three-run homer in the third inning helped El Paso to its first lead and moved the Diablos to within one win of advancing to the Texas League championship series against the Shreveport Captains. … The Permian volleyball team continued its undefeated start to the season by defeating Fort Stockton and Presidio. The victories improved the Lady Panthers’ record to 10-0.

>> 2005: The UTPB volleyball team was coming off a solid start to the new season when the Falcons posted a pair of nonconference victories at Wayland Baptist University’s Hutcherson Center. UTPB defeated UT-Dallas and Howard Payne in its season openers. … Fort Davis defeated Robert Lee with a 72-38 victory in nondistrict six-man football game. LeeRoy Valerio rushed with four touchdowns and 157 yards to lead his team.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, September 3, 2020 8:11 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
88°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: E at 16mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 67°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

friday

weather
High 94°/Low 67°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 88°/Low 66°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]