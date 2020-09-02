  • September 2, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 3 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1962: On this date, the Alpine football team was entering its season with hopes of ending its run of losing seasons. The Bucks had only won three times during the previous four seasons. The Bucks were about to begin the year with a new coach in Joe MacFarlin and a new offensive formation, the Wing-T. … The Fort Stockton football team was also entering a new era under new coach Joe Moring. The Panthers were also entering a new classification, making the jump from Class 2A to 3A.

>> 1978: Getting ready for the fall season, Odessa College golf coach Barry Rodenhaver was talking about his team’s chances. The Wranglers returned three golfers from the previous year. … Odessa College tennis player Paul Mooney returned to the team after reversing an earlier decision to not play for the Wranglers. Mooney, from Australia, was part of a team that tied with Midland College and New Mexico Military Institute with a total of 22 points at the national championships the previous year. Mooney scored seven of Odessa College’s points, playing in both singles and doubles.

>> 1997: The Pecos volleyball team was coming off winning its 12th Annual Cantaloupe Classic. Led by first year coach Becky Granado, the Lady Eagles were turning their attention to the start of district play, hoping to win their first district title since 1993.

>> 2003: The Odessa High football team was coming off a chaotic start to the season after a rain delay caused its season opener at Big Spring to be postponed. The rain left the Memorial Stadium field unplayable, causing the game to be moved to Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. … The Permian football team was also coming off a tough start to the season, losing 49-21 at Copperas Cove.

