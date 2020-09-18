LOOKING BACK: Sept. 19 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1968: On this date, early football showdowns were approaching as district was about to get underway for area teams. Permian was about to face Abilene Cooper. Permian was coming off a 21-13 loss to Amarillo Tascosa, while Cooper was coming off a 13-0 win over Brownwood. … Ector was about to take on Lubbock High in a nondistrict battle on the road. Ector was coming off a 3-0 loss to Monahans, while Lubbock High had lost to Midland Lee 21-14 the previous week in season openers. … McCamey was preparing to face Rankin in a rivalry showdown.

>> 1987: The Permian football team defeated Amarillo High 20-9 at Dick Bivins Stadium. The Panthers scored on their first two possessions and didn’t look back. … Odessa High managed a 14-7 comeback win over Hobbs, N.M., at Ratliff Stadium.

>> 1998: The Permian football team managed to survive an ugly opening half, defeating Amarillo High 25-13 at Ratliff Stadium. … The Odessa High football team suffered a 10-7 loss in double overtime to El Paso Coronado. … The Pecos football team also played a low-scoring game, coming away with a 7-3 win over Fort Stockton. … Alpine defeated Crane with a 35-14 win at El Ave Stadium. … The Odessa High cross country team was coming off a promising early-season showing at the SMU meet.

>> 2010: The RockHounds were unable to win the Texas League title as the Arkansas Naturals defeated Midland 2-0 at Citibank Ballpark. Playing in Game 4 of the Texas League Championship series, the Naturals managed to avenge their loss in the 2009 Texas League Championship, losing to the RockHounds that year in the deciding game in Arkansas.