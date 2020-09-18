  • September 18, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 19 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 19 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 18, 2020 7:12 pm

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 19 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1968: On this date, early football showdowns were approaching as district was about to get underway for area teams. Permian was about to face Abilene Cooper. Permian was coming off a 21-13 loss to Amarillo Tascosa, while Cooper was coming off a 13-0 win over Brownwood. … Ector was about to take on Lubbock High in a nondistrict battle on the road. Ector was coming off a 3-0 loss to Monahans, while Lubbock High had lost to Midland Lee 21-14 the previous week in season openers. … McCamey was preparing to face Rankin in a rivalry showdown.

>> 1987: The Permian football team defeated Amarillo High 20-9 at Dick Bivins Stadium. The Panthers scored on their first two possessions and didn’t look back. … Odessa High managed a 14-7 comeback win over Hobbs, N.M., at Ratliff Stadium.

>> 1998: The Permian football team managed to survive an ugly opening half, defeating Amarillo High 25-13 at Ratliff Stadium. … The Odessa High football team suffered a 10-7 loss in double overtime to El Paso Coronado. … The Pecos football team also played a low-scoring game, coming away with a 7-3 win over Fort Stockton. … Alpine defeated Crane with a 35-14 win at El Ave Stadium. … The Odessa High cross country team was coming off a promising early-season showing at the SMU meet.

>> 2010: The RockHounds were unable to win the Texas League title as the Arkansas Naturals defeated Midland 2-0 at Citibank Ballpark. Playing in Game 4 of the Texas League Championship series, the Naturals managed to avenge their loss in the 2009 Texas League Championship, losing to the RockHounds that year in the deciding game in Arkansas.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, September 18, 2020 7:12 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
79°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: E at 11mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 83°/Low 56°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 85°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]