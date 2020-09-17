  • September 17, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 18 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1982: On this date, the Odessa High football team was coming off a low-scoring game, losing 6-0 to Hobbs, N.M. in a road game. … Permian defeated Fort Worth Wyatt 51-7 at Ratliff Stadium. … McCamey defeated Rankin 16-7 in the annual football battle for the Upton County championship.

>> 1991: The Permian volleyball team began its defense of the District 4-5A title by posting a sweeping win over Odessa High, winning by scores of 15-4 and 15-3. The win pushed Permian to 12-3, 1-0, while Odessa High fell to 2-7, 0-1.

>> 2004: The Permian High football team was coming off a 41-17 win over Amarillo High at Ratliff Stadium. … Kermit had to hang on in a chaotic victory over Fort Stockton. The Panthers missed a two-point conversion with 2:17 left in the game to give the Yellow Jackets a 32-31 win in Fort Stockton. … The McCamey football team came away with a 19-12 victory over Seagraves on homecoming night at Badger Stadium.

>> 2013: The Permian football team was getting ready to face Abilene High in a District contest at Ratliff Stadium after coming off a 31-28 loss to Odessa High in the previous week’s rivalry contest. … The Bronchos, were looking to capitalize on their momentum, facing San Angelo Central in a road game. Odessa High kicker Bryan Altamirano’s 25-yard field goal gave the Bronchos the win against Permian with 10.8 seconds remaining. … Odessa College volleyball player Natalija Djordjevic was adjusting to life in the United States. The 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter talked to the OA about her experience as an international player as the Lady Wranglers were about to face Midland College. … The Odessa High volleyball team was coming off a loss in a sweep to Abilene High in a district contest.

