  • September 16, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 17 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 17 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:43 pm

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 17 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1974: On this date, a double main event was about to take place at Ector County Coliseum as Ricky Romero was set to face Michael (The Judge) Dubois.

>> 1993: The Rankin High School football team was preparing to face McCamey in a rivalry game. The Red Devils were entering the game ranked No. 2 in Class 1A in that week’s Associated Press poll. … Odessa High was planning to pass the ball more than usual against El Paso Eastwood in that week’s game.

>> 2001: The Odessa College golf team was preparing to enter the season as the Wranglers were coming off their best season (at the time) in more than 30 years. Odessa College was coming off a third-place finish at the 2001 NJCAA National Tournament. That year’s team had an influx of young and inexperienced players as the team was preparing to compete in the Oklahoma City Invitational. … The Odessa College rodeo teams were coming off the fall season opener at New Mexico Junior College National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Rodeo at Jake McClure Arena in Lovington, N.M.

>> 2011: The Permian football team was coming off a win over Amarillo Tascosa, recording a 28-26 win at Dick Bivins Stadium. First-half interceptions turned the game around for the Panthers as Permian’s defense forced Tascosa’s Thomas McIllraith’s fourth-down pass to fall incomplete to escape with the win. … The Odessa High football team suffered a 29-22 loss to San Angelo Central at Ratliff Stadium in a game where a late call changed everything. The Bronchos originally thought they had a game-tying touchdown but the officials threw a flag for an illegal forward pass from Johnny Campos to Ivan Subia. … Snyder posted a 34-13 win over Seminole at Wigwam Stadium. Keenon Ward, a Texas Tech commit, rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:43 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
72°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: SSE at 5mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 83°/Low 61°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 58°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]