LOOKING BACK: Sept. 17 Memories

>> 1974: On this date, a double main event was about to take place at Ector County Coliseum as Ricky Romero was set to face Michael (The Judge) Dubois.

>> 1993: The Rankin High School football team was preparing to face McCamey in a rivalry game. The Red Devils were entering the game ranked No. 2 in Class 1A in that week’s Associated Press poll. … Odessa High was planning to pass the ball more than usual against El Paso Eastwood in that week’s game.

>> 2001: The Odessa College golf team was preparing to enter the season as the Wranglers were coming off their best season (at the time) in more than 30 years. Odessa College was coming off a third-place finish at the 2001 NJCAA National Tournament. That year’s team had an influx of young and inexperienced players as the team was preparing to compete in the Oklahoma City Invitational. … The Odessa College rodeo teams were coming off the fall season opener at New Mexico Junior College National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Rodeo at Jake McClure Arena in Lovington, N.M.

>> 2011: The Permian football team was coming off a win over Amarillo Tascosa, recording a 28-26 win at Dick Bivins Stadium. First-half interceptions turned the game around for the Panthers as Permian’s defense forced Tascosa’s Thomas McIllraith’s fourth-down pass to fall incomplete to escape with the win. … The Odessa High football team suffered a 29-22 loss to San Angelo Central at Ratliff Stadium in a game where a late call changed everything. The Bronchos originally thought they had a game-tying touchdown but the officials threw a flag for an illegal forward pass from Johnny Campos to Ivan Subia. … Snyder posted a 34-13 win over Seminole at Wigwam Stadium. Keenon Ward, a Texas Tech commit, rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the game.