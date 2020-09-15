LOOKING BACK: Sept. 16 Memories

>> 1979: On this date, the UTPB tennis team was continuing its run at the Midland tennis tournament. … Area football teams were boasting about being undefeated (albeit, two games into the season) as Ector High, Andrews, Fort Stockton and Pecos kept their records unblemished.

>> 1992: The Permian football team fell to No. 4 in the Class 5A AP poll while Temple took over the No. 1 spot in the poll after recording a 20-14, win over the Panthers. … The Permian tennis team recorded a win over Odessa High. … The Odessa High volleyball team was coming off a loss to Abilene Cooper, losing 15-11, 16-14 in a District 4-5A match. … The Monahans volleyball team managed to hold of Fort Stockton by scores of 17-15, 15-9.

>> 2000: The Summer Olympics got underway down under as Sydney, Australia hosted the games. … Odessa High recorded a low-scoring game with a 7-0 win over Lubbock Coronado at Ratliff Stadium. … Permian was getting ready to host Brownwood in the first meeting between the teams. … Greenwood was coming off a 42-6 win over Monahans. It was the first win of the season for the Rangers, helped by successful return of quarterback Brandon Smith from an Achilles injury. … Three players from the Odessa Jackalopes were announced to begin training camp in Cincinnati, Ohio with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the International Hockey League. John Bossio, Tim Hill and Trevor Allman were to begin camp with the club as part of an agreement between the Jackalopes and the Cyclones.

>> 2012: The UTPB volleyball team dropped a Heartland Conference game to Texas A&M International, another setback for the Falcons who were chasing their goal of a Heartland Conference championship. The loss dropped UTPB to 0-2 in conference.