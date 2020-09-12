  • September 12, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 13 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 13 Memories

Posted: Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:16 pm

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 13 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1975: On this date, the Permian football team was coming off a 43-0 win over Amarillo High at W.T. Barrett Stadium. … Odessa High was coming off a 28-0 win over Andrews to move to 2-0.

>> 1984: The Permian football team was seeking its first road win of the year as the Panthers were about to face El Paso Hanks. The Panthers were coming off a 26-0 win against El Paso Coronado, while Hanks was trying to reverse course from a 28-0 loss to El Paso Burges. … Odessa College was about to launch the fall portion of its golf schedule at South Plains College.

>> 1992: The Odessa High football team was coming off a 25-24 win over Lubbock Coronado. The Bronchos rushed for 217 yards with 167 coming in the second half. … No. 1-ranked Permian, meanwhile, was coming off a 20-14 loss to No. 3 Temple as the Wildcats moved to No. 1 after No. 2 Dallas Carter’s 30-14 loss to Marshall. Permian rushed for 309 yards. … The Permian volleyball team posted a win over Odessa High in a District 4-5A contest. Permian won the match in two sets and improved to 4-9 overall.

>> 2006: The Permian volleyball team lost to Abilene High in straight sets in a District 3-5A competition at home. Permian dropped to 8-12 overall, 0-2 in district with the loss. … The UTPB volleyball team was dealing with the results of a loss in three sets to Montana State-Billings at home in a nonconference match. The Falcons fell to 4-11 overall. … The Odessa High football team was getting ready to face Amarillo Tascosa. The Bronchos were coming off a 38-15 loss to Wolfforth Frenship. Odessa High was sitting at 1-1 overall while Tascosa was 0-1. … Permian was preparing to face Euless Trinity after posting a 42-17 win over Tascosa.

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:16 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

