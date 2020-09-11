  • September 11, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 12 memories

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 12 memories

Posted: Friday, September 11, 2020 7:59 pm

LOOKING BACK: Sept. 12 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1982: On this date, Odessa teenager Kyle Young talked to the OA about his experience in racing stock cars. The Odessa High junior raced at I-20 Speedbowl in Penwell. … Area running backs stood out in the early going of the season which included Rankin’s Dennis Black, who rushed 35 times for 152 yards the previous week.

>> 1990: The Permian volleyball team was coming off a District 4-5A win over rival Odessa High as the Lady Panthers were returning six veterans to that year’s squad and were looking to use their experienced players to their advantage. … The Permian football team saw itself at a No. 4 ranking in the Harris Rating System, while Midland Lee tumbled after suffering a 10-3 loss to El Paso Andress.

>> 2003: The Alpine Bucks were preparing for their nondistrict matchup against Monahans. Alpine was riding an undefeated start to the season, entering the game at 2-0 to open the year. It was a complete turnaround from the previous year’s 0-3 start. In contrast, Monahans was searching for its first win, entering the contest at 0-2. It was the second time that the Loboes had started the season at 0-2. … Andrews was about to face Odessa High in a nondistrict test. The Mustangs were coming off a win over another 5A team, defeating Midland High just the previous week. … Permian was about to face Brownwood in a nondistrict game as well. Brownwood was entering the game ranked No. 5 in the state.

>> 2012: The Odessa High tennis team managed a 10-9 win over Permian in the Abilene ISD Team Tennis Tournament’s 11th-place dual match. It was only the second time that Odessa High defeated Permian with the last instance coming in 2002. … Marfa’s Robert Morales talked with the Odessa American about his team’s first six-man win in the program’s history.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, September 11, 2020 7:59 pm.

