  • July 8, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 9 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 9 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 7:38 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 9 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1954: The Odessa Oilers went on the road for a four-day jaunt which took them to Artesia, N.M. and Big Spring. The Oilers were coming off a doubleheader split against the Midland Indians and would face the Artesia Drillers for the first two days before facing the Big Spring Broncs for the last two days. …The Permian Basin Open tennis tournament was about to get underway with doubles action as 29 teams entered in seven divisions. Among those competing in the men’s doubles included Mac Bane from East Texas State and former Baylor standout Joe Adams. … Odessa’s American Legion Blue Sox junior baseball team was getting ready to open its series against Lamesa for the District 3 championship.

>> 1965: Homero Blancas and his partner Mark Hopkins took a one-shot lead after the first round of the 17th annual Odessa Pro-Am golf tournament with a 9-under-par 63 at Odessa Country Club. A 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 from Blancas was enough to give them the early edge over five teams. … Odessa High named Ernie Davis as the new head track coach and varsity football assistant.

>> 1978: The Midland Swim Club took a commanding lead after the first day’s finals of the Odessa Aquatic Club-UTPB swim meet. Midland more than doubled its nearest competitor, scoring 557 points to the 224 of the El Paso Aqua Posse. … Close races highlighted the opening day at the President’s Handicap golf tournament at Odessa Country Club. No more than two strokes separated any of the top two leaders in any of the four divisions.

>> 2006: The Odessa Roughnecks defeated the Laredo Lobos 67-60 at the Ector County Coliseum. The Roughnecks scored 45 points after halftime to complete the comeback. … Italy and France battled for the FIFA World Cup title in Berlin, Germany. Italy would go on to win on penalty kicks.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 7:38 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
100°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 76°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 105°/Low 77°
Mainly sunny. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 106°/Low 76°
Sunny. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]