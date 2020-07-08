LOOKING BACK: July 9 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1954: The Odessa Oilers went on the road for a four-day jaunt which took them to Artesia, N.M. and Big Spring. The Oilers were coming off a doubleheader split against the Midland Indians and would face the Artesia Drillers for the first two days before facing the Big Spring Broncs for the last two days. …The Permian Basin Open tennis tournament was about to get underway with doubles action as 29 teams entered in seven divisions. Among those competing in the men’s doubles included Mac Bane from East Texas State and former Baylor standout Joe Adams. … Odessa’s American Legion Blue Sox junior baseball team was getting ready to open its series against Lamesa for the District 3 championship.

>> 1965: Homero Blancas and his partner Mark Hopkins took a one-shot lead after the first round of the 17th annual Odessa Pro-Am golf tournament with a 9-under-par 63 at Odessa Country Club. A 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 from Blancas was enough to give them the early edge over five teams. … Odessa High named Ernie Davis as the new head track coach and varsity football assistant.

>> 1978: The Midland Swim Club took a commanding lead after the first day’s finals of the Odessa Aquatic Club-UTPB swim meet. Midland more than doubled its nearest competitor, scoring 557 points to the 224 of the El Paso Aqua Posse. … Close races highlighted the opening day at the President’s Handicap golf tournament at Odessa Country Club. No more than two strokes separated any of the top two leaders in any of the four divisions.

>> 2006: The Odessa Roughnecks defeated the Laredo Lobos 67-60 at the Ector County Coliseum. The Roughnecks scored 45 points after halftime to complete the comeback. … Italy and France battled for the FIFA World Cup title in Berlin, Germany. Italy would go on to win on penalty kicks.