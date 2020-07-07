  • July 7, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 8 Memories

Posted: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 7:29 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1955: The Odessa Eagles were looking to bounce back with a three-game home series against the Hobbs Sports at Eagle Park. The Eagles fell 11-2 to the Carlsbad Potashers the previous night.  … The third annual Permian Basin Tennis Tournament began its two-day run while the TAAF district swimming meet was also scheduled to start. The tournament champions would go on to Waco for the state tournament while the swimming winners advanced to Tyler.

 

>> 1966: George Clark, head pro at Midland Country Club, and Dean Strack opened strong with an 11-under-par 61 to lead the 18th annual Odessa Pro-Am at Odessa Country Club. The duo was one stroke off the single round tournament record. … Odessa tennis players scored victories in the opening day of play at the state Jaycee tournament in Lubbock. Joe Ben Whittenburg defeated Joe Jopling of Lubbock 6-4, 6-1 and Bruce Banisky won two matches in boys 16 singles.

 

>> 1988: Permian junior Stacey Tighe won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 25.6 seconds to finish third overall in the heptathlon at the Junior Olympic regional meet in Houston. Tighe’s performance earned her a spot in the national Junior Olympics in Gainesville, Fla. …Odessa College tennis player Ricardo Herrera was named an All-American by the Intercollegiate Tennis Coaches Association. …The Dallas Cowboys were nearing a deal with top draft choice Michael Irvin before the start of preseason camp.

 

>> 2010: The South Odessa Little League boys 9-10 year-old all-star team finished play at the District 3 All-Star tournament after returning to play for the first time in three years. …Iraan, Andrews, Seminole were scheduled to begin play in the Division II bracket at the 7-on-7 State Championships in College Station. Permian was slated to begin the following day in the Division I bracket. …Spain defeated Germany 1-0 to advance to the World Cup final against the Netherlands.

 

 

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

