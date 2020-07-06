LOOKING BACK: July 7 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1952: The Odessa Oilers were preparing to face the Vernon Dusters in a doubleheader in Longhorn League action in Vernon. The Oilers were in first place by three games in the league standings and had not lost to Vernon prior to that matchup that season. … In other Longhorn League action, the Midland Indians swept the Roswell Rockets by scores of 4-2 and 8-0, respectively, in a doubleheader. The second game was played under protest after the fourth inning following a dispute over a bases-loaded inside the park home run by Midland pinch hitter Pat Waters. Roswell manager Al Monchak protested that the hit, which rolled up against the right field fence, was a ground rule double. … Van Ligon defeated Evans Dunn in 22 holes to successfully defend his Midland Country Club golf title.

>> 1963: Midland High pole vaulter Mark King signed his letter of intent with the University of Texas. King was the state record holder in the high school pole vault, setting the record in class 4A with a mark of 14-2.5 from his senior season. … Chuck McKinley captured the Wimbledon men’s singles crown, defeating Australia’s Fred Stolle, 9-7, 6-1, 6-4.

>> 1980: The Midland Cubs defeated San Antonio 9-4 at Cubs Stadium in Texas League action. Former Baylor standout John Perlman outdueled Texas-ex Ricky Wright in a battle of former Southwest Conference pitchers. Perlman’s complete game, the fourth in his previous five starts, boosted his record to 9-6 for the season and helped the Cubs maintain its first place standing in the Western Division. … Odessan John Foster won the Fourth of July Special race at Southwest Speedway in Amarillo.

>> 2002: The Odessa Jackalopes announced the signing of former University of New Hampshire goaltender Matt Carney for the 2002-03 season. Carney, a rookie, was expected to back-up 2001-02 CHL Goalie of the Year Mike Gorman.