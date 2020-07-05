LOOKING BACK: July 6 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1950: The Odessa Stars were getting ready to face the American Legion’s Blue Sox at Oiler Park. The Blue Sox were entering the game undefeated in competition while the Stars were coming off a third place finish in the Midland semi-pro tournament. The Blue Sox were preparing to start Charles White on the hill. After the game, the Blue Sox were going to travel to McCamey for a district tilt. … The Odessa Oilers were able to get back to their winning ways with a 13-3 win over the Balinger Cats on the strength of a six-hit performance by pitcher Frank Dugger. The Oilers were getting ready to come back with a three-game series against the San Angelo Colts.

>> 1960: The Odessa Sophomore League Series was set to continue with Odessa and Albuquerque looking to close out their series with a single game at American Legion Stadium. The game had been postponed due to wet grounds. … City qualifying for the Junior Olympics swimming meet was scheduled to take place at Sherwood Park Pool with the first three finishers in each event being eligible to enter the Junior Olympics that would take place later in the month.

>> 1976: The Amarillo Aquatic Club won the Bicentennial Swim Meet that was held at UTPB. Amarillo put up 1,012 points to gain the victory. The Clear Lake Tigers placed second with 801 points. Midland finished third with 702.5 points. … Dr. John Long fired a scratch 73 which became a net 62 and unseated Gene Clark as the champion of the Odessa Country Club President’s Handicap Golf Tournament.

>> 1988: The Wichita Pilots defeated the Midland Angels 9-3 at Angel Stadium in Texas League action. The loss trimmed Midland’s West Division lead to 3.5 games over El Paso and four over third-place Wichita. It was the third win in the previous four games at Angels Stadium by Wichita.