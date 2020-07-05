  • July 5, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 6 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 6 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 5, 2020 8:22 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 6 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1950: The Odessa Stars were getting ready to face the American Legion’s Blue Sox at Oiler Park. The Blue Sox were entering the game undefeated in competition while the Stars were coming off a third place finish in the Midland semi-pro tournament. The Blue Sox were preparing to start Charles White on the hill. After the game, the Blue Sox were going to travel to McCamey for a district tilt. … The Odessa Oilers were able to get back to their winning ways with a 13-3 win over the Balinger Cats on the strength of a six-hit performance by pitcher Frank Dugger. The Oilers were getting ready to come back with a three-game series against the San Angelo Colts.

>> 1960: The Odessa Sophomore League Series was set to continue with Odessa and Albuquerque looking to close out their series with a single game at American Legion Stadium. The game had been postponed due to wet grounds. … City qualifying for the Junior Olympics swimming meet was scheduled to take place at Sherwood Park Pool with the first three finishers in each event being eligible to enter the Junior Olympics that would take place later in the month.

>> 1976: The Amarillo Aquatic Club won the Bicentennial Swim Meet that was held at UTPB. Amarillo put up 1,012 points to gain the victory. The Clear Lake Tigers placed second with 801 points. Midland finished third with 702.5 points. … Dr. John Long fired a scratch 73 which became a net 62 and unseated Gene Clark as the champion of the Odessa Country Club President’s Handicap Golf Tournament.

>> 1988: The Wichita Pilots defeated the Midland Angels 9-3 at Angel Stadium in Texas League action. The loss trimmed Midland’s West Division lead to 3.5 games over El Paso and four over third-place Wichita. It was the third win in the previous four games at Angels Stadium by Wichita.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, July 5, 2020 8:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
86°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 71°
Thunderstorms likely early. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]