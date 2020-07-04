LOOKING BACK: July 5 memories

>> 1949: The Odessa Oilers split a doubleheader with the Midland Indians in Longhorn League action. The Indians took the opener 3-1 while the Oiler won 4-3 in the nightcap. … Van Ligon defeated W.W. Barker to win the Midland Country Club Golf Tournament. … The Boston Red Sox fell further behind in the American League pennant race after being swept by the New York Yankees in a doubleheader.

>> 1963: San Antonio’s Hardy Loudermilk and Johnny Thornton set the pace with a 7-under-par round 65 to open up a one-stroke lead at the Odessa Pro-Am at Odessa Country Club. … The semifinal round of the Pecos Rodeo was set to get going with the bull riding prize money stacking up after seven riders failed to record a score the night before.

>> 1988: Pecos cowboy Jim Blane Kenney gave the hometown fans something to cheer about by winning saddle bronc riding at the West of the Pecos Rodeo. Kenney finished with 74 points, edging out Odessa cowboys Ty Murray (71) and Todd Watkins (70). … The Midland Angels had a rough outing in its Fourth of July game against the Wichita Pilots, falling 15-1 in Texas League play at Angels Stadium. … The United States was selected by FIFA to host the 1994 World Cup. The U.S. was chosen over other nominees Brazil and Morocco.

>> 2009: Eugene Brooks picked a good time to score his first goal of the season as he delivered a goal in the 89th minute to give the Sockers a 2-1 victory to keep their playoff hopes in the Premier Development League alive. … The Odessa Roughnecks were eliminated from IFL playoff conetion after falling 43-27 to the Abilene Ruff Riders. … Serena Williams defeated her older sister, Venus, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to win her third career Wimbledon title.