  • July 4, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 5 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 5 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, July 4, 2020 6:54 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 5 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1949: The Odessa Oilers split a doubleheader with the Midland Indians in Longhorn League action. The Indians took the opener 3-1 while the Oiler won 4-3 in the nightcap. … Van Ligon defeated W.W. Barker to win the Midland Country Club Golf Tournament. … The Boston Red Sox fell further behind in the American League pennant race after being swept by the New York Yankees in a doubleheader.

>> 1963: San Antonio’s Hardy Loudermilk and Johnny Thornton set the pace with a 7-under-par round 65 to open up a one-stroke lead at the Odessa Pro-Am at Odessa Country Club. … The semifinal round of the Pecos Rodeo was set to get going with the bull riding prize money stacking up after seven riders failed to record a score the night before.

>> 1988: Pecos cowboy Jim Blane Kenney gave the hometown fans something to cheer about by winning saddle bronc riding at the West of the Pecos Rodeo. Kenney finished with 74 points, edging out Odessa cowboys Ty Murray (71) and Todd Watkins (70). … The Midland Angels had a rough outing in its Fourth of July game against the Wichita Pilots, falling 15-1 in Texas League play at Angels Stadium. … The United States was selected by FIFA to host the 1994 World Cup. The U.S. was chosen over other nominees Brazil and Morocco.

>> 2009: Eugene Brooks picked a good time to score his first goal of the season as he delivered a goal in the 89th minute to give the Sockers a 2-1 victory to keep their playoff hopes in the Premier Development League alive. … The Odessa Roughnecks were eliminated from IFL playoff conetion after falling 43-27 to the Abilene Ruff Riders. … Serena Williams defeated her older sister, Venus, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to win her third career Wimbledon title.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Saturday, July 4, 2020 6:54 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
99°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: SE at 11mph
Feels Like: 99°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 75°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 71°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 94°/Low 73°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]