  • July 4, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 4 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 4 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 3, 2020 10:25 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 4 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1955: Odessa’s Braney Banard and San Angelo’s Bobby Briggs pulled off identical 3 and 2 upsets over Odessa’s Arlyn Scott and Midland’s Wendy Green, respectively, to advance to the 36-hole final of the Odessa Invitation Golf Tournament at Odessa Country Club. … Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 22nd All-Star Game that was scheduled to be held July 12 in Milwaukee. Boston’s Ted Williams, New York’s Yogi Berra and Chicago Cubs second baseman Ernie Banks were among the selections.

>> 1969: Barry Rodenhaver was set to become the head coach of the Odessa College golf team, replacing Barry Russell. Prior to his arrival in Odessa, Rodenhaver was an associate golf coach at the University of Maryland. …  Center Larry Cain from Mineral Area Junior College and forward Steve Godbolt of Lake City Junior College were announced as the latest signees to the Sul Ross State men’s basketball program.

>> 1980: The Midland Cubs defeated the San Antonio Dodgers 13-10 in a slugfest at Christensen Stadium. … Jim Payne hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning to help secure the victory for the Cubs. … Bjorn Borg defeated unseeded American Brian Gott, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, to advance to the men’s Wimbledon final. Borg was set to play the winner of the Jimmy Connors-John McEnroe semifinal.

>> 2001: Permian graduate Kelly Wilson scored four of nine first half goals for the United States U-19 Women’s National Soccer Team as the Americans defeated Canada 11-1 at Birchmount Stadium in Scarborough, Ontario. … Greenwood baseball coach Tony Pallanez was hired as the next head coach at McAllen Memorial. Pallanez had been head coach of the Rangers for 10 seasons. … NBA owners gave unanimous approval for the Vancouver Grizzlies to move to Memphis. It was the first franchise relocation since the Kings moved to Sacramento from Kansas City in 1985.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, July 3, 2020 10:25 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
86°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: SE at 12mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 100°/Low 75°
Sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]