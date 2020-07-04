LOOKING BACK: July 4 memories

>> 1955: Odessa’s Braney Banard and San Angelo’s Bobby Briggs pulled off identical 3 and 2 upsets over Odessa’s Arlyn Scott and Midland’s Wendy Green, respectively, to advance to the 36-hole final of the Odessa Invitation Golf Tournament at Odessa Country Club. … Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 22nd All-Star Game that was scheduled to be held July 12 in Milwaukee. Boston’s Ted Williams, New York’s Yogi Berra and Chicago Cubs second baseman Ernie Banks were among the selections.

>> 1969: Barry Rodenhaver was set to become the head coach of the Odessa College golf team, replacing Barry Russell. Prior to his arrival in Odessa, Rodenhaver was an associate golf coach at the University of Maryland. … Center Larry Cain from Mineral Area Junior College and forward Steve Godbolt of Lake City Junior College were announced as the latest signees to the Sul Ross State men’s basketball program.

>> 1980: The Midland Cubs defeated the San Antonio Dodgers 13-10 in a slugfest at Christensen Stadium. … Jim Payne hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning to help secure the victory for the Cubs. … Bjorn Borg defeated unseeded American Brian Gott, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, to advance to the men’s Wimbledon final. Borg was set to play the winner of the Jimmy Connors-John McEnroe semifinal.

>> 2001: Permian graduate Kelly Wilson scored four of nine first half goals for the United States U-19 Women’s National Soccer Team as the Americans defeated Canada 11-1 at Birchmount Stadium in Scarborough, Ontario. … Greenwood baseball coach Tony Pallanez was hired as the next head coach at McAllen Memorial. Pallanez had been head coach of the Rangers for 10 seasons. … NBA owners gave unanimous approval for the Vancouver Grizzlies to move to Memphis. It was the first franchise relocation since the Kings moved to Sacramento from Kansas City in 1985.