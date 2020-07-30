LOOKING BACK: July 31 Memories

>> 1962: On this date, Odessa’s Jerry Ormand and Jack Logan were coming off their title at the 2nd Annual Coronado-Canyon Capers golf tournament in El Paso after shooting a 125 total. Ormand and Logan shot a 67 in the final round. They won by a single stroke over El Paso’s Bob Hayes and Robert Wiggins.

>> 1981: The Midland West Optimist captured the Texas Teen-Age Sophomore District championship with an 8-4 victory against Odessa Bumper at Duffy McKnee lPark. Odessa lost its first game in the double-elimination tournament and needed two wins to take the title but was unable to come out on top. … The MLB strike came to an end when negotiators reached a tentative agreement. The strike lasted seven weeks.

>> 1992: FortDavis hired Curtis Pittman as the head football coach. Pittman had been the former defensive coordinator at KarnesCityHigh School. Pittman was no stranger to the area, graduating from CraneHigh School in 1978 and going to college at SulRossState. He was replacing Robert Hernandez, who resigned less than a month before practices were to begin. … The Summer Olympics continued in Barcelona, Spain, with the U.S. women’s basketball team defeating Czechoslovakia 111-55 in group play.

>> 2004: The Odessa City Golf Championships entered the second day of competition at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links with 2002 champion Terry Rice leading the pack with a 68. … The Odessa Roughnecks were looking to snap a four-game losing streak and get back into the playoff chase in the Intense Football League. The Roughnecks were set to face the San Angelo Stampede at San Angelo Coliseum. Odessa was sitting at 5-7 overall and coming off a 62-41 loss to Amarillo on the road, while San Angelo (8-4) had lost three of its previous four games.