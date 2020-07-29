LOOKING BACK: July 30 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1952: On this date, the Odessa Oilers were getting ready to take on the Vernon Dusters at Oiler Park. The Oilers were coming off an 8-7 loss to the Roswell (N.M.) Rockets. … The Midland Indians defeated the Sweetwater Braves 12-0, sweeping the two-game series. … The Cole Motor Browns walked off with the City Little League championship with an 11-8 win over the McClurg Grocery Braves to clinch the best-of-three series. The Browns won the first game 7-1.

>> 1967: More than 150 baseball players turned out for the first day of the New York Mets’ tryout camp in Andrews. Red Murff chose 35 players for an all-star game to be played at Andrews High School. … Paulette Cyphers of Odessa picked up three first-place finishes at the Odessa Junior Rodeo Club competition. She won the barrel race in the 14-19 age group with a time of 18.5 seconds along with the pole bending in a time of 19.1. Her other first-place finish came in the flag racing competition with a time of 8.8.

>> 1988: The Midland Angels followed the arm of Chris Collins and the hot bat of Tom Alfredson to a 9-6 victory over the Shreveport Captains in Texas League action at Angel Stadium. The victory kept the Angels in first place in the Western Division. Midland manager Max Oliveras was back in the dugout after his 15-day suspension was delayed pending the outcome of a hearing on his appeal.

>> 2000: Andrews football player Geremy Woods was getting ready for the Texas High School Coaches Association’s All-Star Football game at Rice Stadium in Houston. The Class 4A Offensive MVP from 1999 was set to go to Texas Tech in the fall. … The Midland RockHounds came up short in a 1-0 loss to the Round Rock Express at Christensen Stadium.