LOOKING BACK: July 3 Memories

>> 1974: The Midland Cubs were on the wrong end of a high-scoring battle, falling 12-10 to the El Paso Diablos at Dudley Field in Texas League play. … In other local baseball scores, the Odessa Orioles defeated the Midland Hawks 13-11. Pete Llanez finished 3 for 4 to help move the Orioles to 9-7 overall. … The first group of NFL players were planning its first picketing in San Diego after going on strike.

>> 1992: Monica Seles advanced to the finals of Wimbledon against No. 2 Steffi Graf after defeating Martina Navratilova 6-2, 6-7 (7-3), 6-4 in the semifinals. John McEnroe and Andre Agassi each won their respective quarterfinal matches to set up a highly anticipated semifinal match. … The Midland Angels got off to a tough start in a six-game home stand, falling to the Wichita Wranglers in a marathon game that lasted 3 hours and 49 minutes. The loss ended a stretch where the Angels had won four of their last six games.

>>2012: Permian graduate and Odessa College golfer True Graves was preparing to represent the United States and compete at the 14th World University Golf Championship in Liberec, Czech Republic. Graves was one of 72 golfers from 19 different countries competing in the event. … The Midland RockHounds fell 7-5 to the Springfield Cardinals in Texas League play. The Cardinals scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel them to the win.