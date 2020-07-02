LOOKING BACK: July 3 Memories

  • July 2, 2020

Posted: Thursday, July 2, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1961: 18-year-old David Moore of Odessa and 14-year-old Larry Lumpkin of Pecos won the Senior and Junior Division titles, respectively, of the Odessa High Key Club Golf Tournament at Odessa Country Club. Moore held on to win by two shots over John Ratliff of Monahans, while Lumpkin defeated Odessa’s Roy Vance by three shots. … The third round of the Pecos Rodeo was also scheduled to resume with more than 200 cowboys competing.

>> 1974: The Midland Cubs were on the wrong end of a high-scoring battle, falling 12-10 to the El Paso Diablos at Dudley Field in Texas League play. … In other local baseball scores, the Odessa Orioles defeated the Midland Hawks 13-11. Pete Llanez finished 3 for 4 to help move the Orioles to 9-7 overall. … The first group of NFL players were planning its first picketing in San Diego after going on strike.

>> 1992: Monica Seles advanced to the finals of Wimbledon against No. 2 Steffi Graf after defeating Martina Navratilova 6-2, 6-7 (7-3), 6-4 in the semifinals. John McEnroe and Andre Agassi each won their respective quarterfinal matches to set up a highly anticipated semifinal match. … The Midland Angels got off to a tough start in a six-game home stand, falling to the Wichita Wranglers in a marathon game that lasted 3 hours and 49 minutes. The loss ended a stretch where the Angels had won four of their last six games.

>>2012: Permian graduate and Odessa College golfer True Graves was preparing to represent the United States and compete at the 14th World University Golf Championship in Liberec, Czech Republic. Graves was one of 72 golfers from 19 different countries competing in the event. … The Midland RockHounds fell 7-5 to the Springfield Cardinals in Texas League play. The Cardinals scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel them to the win.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

