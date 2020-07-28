LOOKING BACK: July 29 Memories

>> 1948: On this date, 20 local boxers were getting ready to enter the Regional TAAF Boxing tournament. Director Bill Wooster said that several more entries were expected before the weigh-in for the three-day event at the County Auditorium. Among the competitors included a full team from Sul Ross State. … The Odessa Oilers baseball team was getting ready for a two-game homestand against the Del Rio Cowboys. The Oilers were coming off a 3-2 win over Vernon. … The Summer Olympics got underway in London after a 12-year absence due to World War II.

>> 1963: Wright Garrett of Houston and Tommy Hornbuckle of Albuquerque, N.M., teamed up to walk away with the first-place with a three-day total of 189 in the Partnership Tournament in Hobbs, N.M. Odessa’s Ray Stoker and John Kuykendall tied with Levelland’s Jimmy Johnson and Mack Tubbs for second with 195. … Nettie Moore won the Golden Acres Country Club women’s title, posting a low gross of 203 for 36 holes.

>> 1977: Area football players took part in the All-Star football game which ended in a 20-20 tie at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Odessa High’s Darrell Shepard and Dallas Highland Park’s Scott Smith shared the quarterback duties for the North squad. Monahans’ Randy Wilson started at defensive end and Buena Vista’s Rodney Powell played special teams as well as linebacker and running back.

>> 1996: Gary Varnadore talked about his victory in the Sun Country Odessa City Championships at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. Varnadore posted a course-record 6-under-par 66 for his second championship in four years. … The U.S. women’s soccer team advanced to the gold medal game at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta with a 2-1 win over China.