  • July 28, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 29 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 29 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:53 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 29 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1948: On this date, 20 local boxers were getting ready to enter the Regional TAAF Boxing tournament. Director Bill Wooster said that several more entries were expected before the weigh-in for the three-day event at the County Auditorium. Among the competitors included a full team from Sul Ross State. … The Odessa Oilers baseball team was getting ready for a two-game homestand against the Del Rio Cowboys. The Oilers were coming off a 3-2 win over Vernon. … The Summer Olympics got underway in London after a 12-year absence due to World War II.

>> 1963: Wright Garrett of Houston and Tommy Hornbuckle of Albuquerque, N.M., teamed up to walk away with the first-place with a three-day total of 189 in the Partnership Tournament in Hobbs, N.M. Odessa’s Ray Stoker and John Kuykendall tied with Levelland’s Jimmy Johnson and Mack Tubbs for second with 195. … Nettie Moore won the Golden Acres Country Club women’s title, posting a low gross of 203 for 36 holes.

>> 1977: Area football players took part in the All-Star football game which ended in a 20-20 tie at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Odessa High’s Darrell Shepard and Dallas Highland Park’s Scott Smith shared the quarterback duties for the North squad. Monahans’ Randy Wilson started at defensive end and Buena Vista’s Rodney Powell played special teams as well as linebacker and running back.

>> 1996: Gary Varnadore talked about his victory in the Sun Country Odessa City Championships at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. Varnadore posted a course-record 6-under-par 66 for his second championship in four years. … The U.S. women’s soccer team advanced to the gold medal game at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta with a 2-1 win over China.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:53 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
89°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]