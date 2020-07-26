  • July 26, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 27 Memories

Posted: Sunday, July 26, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1972: On this date, McCamey and FortStockton were coming off easy wins over Andrews teams in the second round of the District I Freshman League Open Baseball Tournament. The McCamey Yankees trounced the Andrews Cardinals 13-7 in the opener while FortStockton defeated Andrews 17-11. … Odessa’s D&LSportsCenter downed Crane 13-3 in the District I Sophomore Baseball Tournament. The loss eliminated Crane from the double-elimination event. … Midland fell to Shreveport 10-1 in Texas League action.

>> 1988: The Shreveport Captains defeated the Midland Angels 10-5 in Texas League action at Angel Stadium. The Captains had a season-high 17 hits in the game. … The 55th annual high school all-star game was held in Houston with the North team, coached by Permian’s Gary Gaines, coming away with a 13-7 victory against the South. Permian’s Shawn Crow was held to 36 yards.

>> 1996: Gary Varnadore found himself in first place after the first round of the Sun Country Odessa City Championship at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. Varnadore turned in the day’s only sub-par round (1-under-par 71) to fashion a one-stroke lead over four other golfers. 28 golfers teed off in the Championship Flight and the field was cut in half after the first day. The cut was established at 4-over-par 76. … Area athletes were taking part in the 1996 McDonald’s Texas High School Coaches Association All-Star football and basketball games. … Permian running back L.C. Ward signed a letter of intent to play football at BenedictineCollege in Atchison, Kan. Ward scored 25 touchdowns in two years at Permian.

>> 2004: The Odessa Eastside All-Stars were eliminated from the Texas West Little League State Tournament’s Junior League bracket with an 8-7 loss to the McAllister Park American All Stars of San Antonio.

