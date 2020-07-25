  • July 25, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 26 Memories

LOOKING BACK: July 26 Memories

Posted: Saturday, July 25, 2020 7:15 pm

Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1964: On this date, the 16th annual Odessa Pro-Am golf tournament was set to start at Odessa Country Club, with 50 pro-am teams expected to tee off in hopes of gaining one of the positions in the $15,000 event. The first 70 spots were filled by invitation and the low 30 teams and ties from the qualifying round were to complete the field. … Odessa Natural Gas defeated the Lions 6-3 to capture the Lone Star League title in baseball. The victory earned Natural Gas a spot in the District 1 Sophomore tournament. …Odessa’s track team set a national mark while winning the 440-yard relay in 43.8 seconds at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Meet in Abilene.

>> 1980: The Odessa Aquatic Club led by a narrow margin after the

first of a three-day meet at the OAC-UTPB swim meet. OAC held first place with 401 points, with Midland four points back.

>> 1997: Former Big Spring volleyball standout Rose Magers-Powell conducted the Tall City Volleyball Clinic at Midland Lee High School. Magers-Powell was on the roster of the 1984 U.S. Olympic volleyball team that won the silver medal in Los Angeles. Magers-Powell also played at the collegiate level at the University of Houston and for two professional teams in Japan, NEC and Daiei. … Permian football was ranked 11th in the Texas High School Coaches Association preseason poll.

>> 2006: Members of the Odessa Flying Lyons Track Club were getting ready to travel to Virginia for the AAU Junior Olympic Games. Six athletes were looking to bring home a third national title to Odessa. … Midland RockHounds catcher Kurt Suzuki talked about his experience with the club after catching all 13 innings in the team’s 10-9 win over the Frisco RoughRiders.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

