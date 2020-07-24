LOOKING BACK: July 25 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1960: On this date, Odessa’s Mike Beene won both the Boys 13-and-under singles and doubles crowns in the East Half of the Highway 80 tennis tournament. He did not lose a match in either singles or doubles. … The Odessa Dodgers defeated Artesia (N.M.), 16-9, in an error-infested Sophoamore League baseball contest. The victory kept the Dodgers atop the second-half standings as they were about to embark on a four-day road trip, beginning in Carlsbad (N.M.). … The Alpine Cowboys took the rubber game of the series with an 8-1 win over Carlsbad in Sophomore League action.

>> 1974: Odessa’s summer recreational track team was getting ready to cap its season by appearing in the TAAF State Track and Field Meet in Fort Worth. Competition in six divisions was going to be held at Herman Clark Stadium. … Odessa cowboy Jim Watkins scored a 71 to tie for second place in the second go-round of the bull riding competition at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Wyoming. Watkins scored a 68 in the first go-round to rank fifth.

>> 1991: A Houston executive wanted the University Interscholastic League to conduct its upcoming Texas high school Class 1A through 4A football championships at the Astrodome and then rotate the games in subsequent years among Dallas, San Antonio and Houston. … Fernando Valenzuela was coming off a tough start with the Midland Angels, giving up four runs in five innings in the Angels’ 4-2 loss to the Tulsa Drillers.

>> 2002: Odessa Jackalopes head coach Don McKee and assistant coach Derek Laxdal were busy recruiting for the upcoming season, embarking on a trip that featured stops in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Calgary, Alberta, and Regina, Saskatchewan. The team was looking to sign five or six more players to go into training camp.