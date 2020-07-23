  • July 23, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 24 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 24 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:35 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 24 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1959: Odessa’s Wayne VanDeMar was looking to even his season record as he was preparing to pitch for the Odessa Dodgers against the Hobbs (N.M.) Cardinals in Sophomore League baseball action. The Cardinals were entering the game as the leaders in the North Division. … Alpine and Midland Sophomore League teams were coming off losses in their contests. Alpine was dealt a 10-4 loss by Carlsbad at home, while Plainview defeated Midland 15-7. … The Odessa Blue Sox baseball team was getting ready to take on El Paso in American Legion action.

>> 1970: Champions in the Senior and High Junior Leagues were preparing to play their League All-Stars at American Legion Stadium. The High Junior League All-Stars were going to take on Andrews 1, with the Senior League All-Stars competing against McAlister Trucking. … Toyua Jones talked about her future plans, which included playing golf in college and joining the women’s professional tour. … Former Permian football player Billy Dale talked about his time at the University of Texas as he was getting ready to start his senior season with the Longhorns. Dale was an all-state fullback for the Panthers and a member of the 1965 state championship team.

>> 1985: The Midland Angels were coming off a dropped doubleheader against the Jackson Mets, losing 10-4 and 13-1 at Angel Stadium. The Mets stayed in first place in the Eastern Division of the Texas League, while the Angels fell to last place in the Western Division.

>> 1999: Stanton’s Kyle Herm was preparing to play in the Southwestern Bell All-Star football game in Fort Worth. Herm was Class 2A’s Player of the Year in football as a senior and quarterbacked the Buffaloes to a state title as a junior.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:35 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: ESE at 17mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 75°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]