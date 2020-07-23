LOOKING BACK: July 24 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1959: Odessa’s Wayne VanDeMar was looking to even his season record as he was preparing to pitch for the Odessa Dodgers against the Hobbs (N.M.) Cardinals in Sophomore League baseball action. The Cardinals were entering the game as the leaders in the North Division. … Alpine and Midland Sophomore League teams were coming off losses in their contests. Alpine was dealt a 10-4 loss by Carlsbad at home, while Plainview defeated Midland 15-7. … The Odessa Blue Sox baseball team was getting ready to take on El Paso in American Legion action.

>> 1970: Champions in the Senior and High Junior Leagues were preparing to play their League All-Stars at American Legion Stadium. The High Junior League All-Stars were going to take on Andrews 1, with the Senior League All-Stars competing against McAlister Trucking. … Toyua Jones talked about her future plans, which included playing golf in college and joining the women’s professional tour. … Former Permian football player Billy Dale talked about his time at the University of Texas as he was getting ready to start his senior season with the Longhorns. Dale was an all-state fullback for the Panthers and a member of the 1965 state championship team.

>> 1985: The Midland Angels were coming off a dropped doubleheader against the Jackson Mets, losing 10-4 and 13-1 at Angel Stadium. The Mets stayed in first place in the Eastern Division of the Texas League, while the Angels fell to last place in the Western Division.

>> 1999: Stanton’s Kyle Herm was preparing to play in the Southwestern Bell All-Star football game in Fort Worth. Herm was Class 2A’s Player of the Year in football as a senior and quarterbacked the Buffaloes to a state title as a junior.