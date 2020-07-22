  • July 22, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 23 Memories

LOOKING BACK: July 23 Memories

Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 7:33 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 23 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1951: Dick Martin from Dallas won his third Odessa Invitational golf tournament title after a lop-sided 7 and 6 victory against Midland’s Bob Wortman in the 36-hole final. Martin had 17 pars, eight birdies and five bogeys in the 30 holes played. … Ioy Sanders of Odessa won the first flight, Earl Wilson of Midland won the second flight, Odessa’s H.D. Gibson took the third flight and Odessan Bob Hand defeated Midland’s A.A. Jones in the fourth flight.

>> 1967: The Regional TAAF track meet took place at W.T. Barrett Stadium where Lubbock’s Robert Medlock won the 100-yard dash in 9.4 seconds, while Bill Miller jumped for a mark of 25-10¾, which broke the stadium record. Stanton’s Doug Hestand vaulted 13-0 in the Boys Senior Division pole vault. More than 450 boys and girls participated in the two-day meet. … Odessa’s Jesse Owens teamed up with El Paso’s Joe McNutt to win the annual Coronado Country Club Golf Tournament in El Paso. Owens-McNutt fired a 13-under par 127 to take first.

>> 1989: Professor Gary Ruby talked about teaching and playing for the Midland Angels. Ruby was in his third season with the organization and first in Midland. Prior to that, he was an administrator at Lackawanna (Pa.) Junior College and an assistant professor of health at the University of Scranton. … The Jackson Mets defeated the Midland Angels 7-3 in Texas League action.

>> 2001: Larry Nunez carded a 5-under-par 67 to win the Odessa Men’s City Championship at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, winning by six strokes. Mickey Jones shot an even-par 72 in the final round to take second. … The Joe Beene Celebrity Golf Tournament and Silent Auction was set to get under way at Odessa Country Club.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

