LOOKING BACK: July 22 memories

>> 1947: On this date, the Odessa Oilers baseball team was dealt an 8-4 loss by the Ballinger Cats in Longhorn League play. The Cats ended up blasting 17 hits off Odessa pitcher Al Motos, sweeping the three-game series. Odessa fell to 46-52 for the season. … Kayo Barrado, retired featherweight champ, was going to be on the card at the American Legion-sponsored professional boxing show. … Odessa’s amateur boxers were getting ready to travel to San Angelo.

>> 1966: The West of the Pecos Invitational Golf Tournament was about to start with more than $1,800 in prizes awaiting the winners. Tournament officials were expecting 1966 Texas State Amateur champ Hal Underwood of Del Rio as a contestant in the championship flight.

>> 1982: Odessa boxer Ruben Munoz was coming off his United State Boxing Association lightweight title. A celebration was held in his honor at the Golden Rooster Club where Munoz said that he was trying to get a title bout with World Boxing Association junior lightweight champion Samuel Serrano for his next fight. … The Texas League All-Stars posted a 10-4 win over the Oklahoma City 89ers at Sutton Stadium in Tulsa. Midland Cubs outfielder Joe Carter had three hits in four trips to the plate, scored three runs and knocked in two more on a home run.

>> 1997: Permian’s all-state offensive lineman Jason May broke his leg in the California-Texas Shriners All-Star Football Classic, forcing the incoming Texas Tech freshman to redshirt. … Permian hired Robert Klein as the new head track coach. He previously coached at Class 4A Lindale. … The Midland Angels defeated the Tulsa Drillers 11-9 at Christensen Stadium to end a four-game skid.