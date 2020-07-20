LOOKING BACK: July 21 Memories

>> 1949: On this date, the Odessa Blue Sox recorded 16 hits in a 10-7 win over El Paso to move the team into the state regional playoffs. Garland Fuqua pitched a complete game despite giving up five runs in the ninth inning.

>> 1963: Frank White of Longview, Jake Broyles of Fort Stockton, Bobby Lockett of San Angelo and Dean Strack of Midland won two matches each to advance to the semifinals in the annual Fort Stockton Invitational Golf Tournament. … Odessan Johnny Brinker was getting ready to play in the Texas Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament in Austin. The golfers were competing for four berths in the national tournament in Midland. … Bill Young was named the next head basketball coach at McCamey High. Young, who had been the junior high coach, replaced Jack Worthington, who resigned to take the head coaching job at Belton.

>> 1979: The annual Eagles Partnership golf tournament was about to get underway despite heavy rainfall from earlier in the week. The competition was set to take place at Golden Acres Country Club in Midland. The previous five tournaments were hampered by rain. The field was limited to 140 teams. … The final round of the Permian Basin Women’s Golf Association tournament was pushed until the following week after rain forced postponement of the completion of the event.

>> 1996: The Dorado Invitational golf tournament entered its final day of competition as the defending champions Mickey Jones and Marshall Morgan with a share of the lead at 136, tied with Donnie Johnson and Gary Varnadore. … The Midland Angels defeated the Jackson Generals 4-3 in Texas League Action at Christensen Stadium. … The Summer Olympics continued its opening weekend as the U.S. men’s basketball team began its quest for gold with a 96-68 win over Argentina at the Georgia Dome.