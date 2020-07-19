  • July 19, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 20 memories

Posted: Sunday, July 19, 2020 7:55 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1948: On this date, the Longhorn League’s eight members were about to stage their second annual mid-season classic edition of the East-West All Star game. The game was going to take place at Oiler Park with a crowd of about 3,000 to 3,500 expected in attendance. The West All-Stars had defeated the East 11-4 the year before. … Before the All-Star break, the Oilers had dropped an 8-7 contest against Midland. The loss plummeted Odessa to fourth place in the Longhorn League.

>> 1961: The Odessa Senior Teen-Age baseball tournament was about to get underway at American Legion Stadium. Three games were on tap for the night with the first being between Permian and Goldsmith. The other contests included the Pecos All-Stars against Bowie and Bonham facing Andrews. … The third annual Crane Junior Rodeo was about to open.

>> 1995: The Midland Angels managed to shut down the Jackson Generals 7-0 in Texas League action at Christensen Stadium. Midland pitcher Ryan Hancock recorded the shutout win. The victory put Midland at 13-13 overall in the second half of the season and in third place in the West Division. … Odessan golfers won both of the oldest age groups at the boys and girls divisions at the Haverty’s Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Tournament at Odessa Country Club. In the boys 16-18 age group, Brayn Allbright won the tournament with a one-round score of 71. In the girls 15-18 age division, Melissa Rodriguez fired a 73 for a comfortable 12-stroke advantage.

>> 2005: Permian’s Tyler Melton signed his letter of intent to compete in track and field at TCU as a long jumper and sprinter despite a senior season that was hampered by injuries. Melton had considered Oklahoma and South Carolina. Melton won the 2004 District 3-5A long jump with a lead of 23 feet, 1.25 inches.

