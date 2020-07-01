  • July 1, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 2 memories

LOOKING BACK: July 2 memories

Posted: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 7:06 pm

Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1964: Corpus Christi’s Scott Doty rallied from a first match loss to defeat Odessa’s Mike Beene, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the men’s singles finals of the Odessa Open tennis tournament. Beene and Doty later teamed up to capture two titles in the men’s doubles and the Boys 18 doubles. The duo defeated Bill Bane of Odessa and Don Mordecai of Baylor University 6-3, 6-1 in men’s doubles followed by a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Odessa’s Tom Hill and Corpus Christi’s Scott McWilliams 6-3, 6-3 in the boys 18 doubles.

>> 1974: The third Kermit Open Tennis Tournament, sponsored by the Kermit Tennis Association, was getting set to take place with the central location being Kermit High School.

>> 1994: Odessa College athletic Jim Carlson was preparing to be one of two trainers on hand for the equestrian competition at the U.S. Olympic Festival in St. Louis. … The Midland Angels defeated the Wichita Wranglers 17-13 in Texas League action at Christensen Stadium. The Angels scored 13 runs in the first four innings and scored at least one run in six of eight innings. Both teams entered Friday’s fifth game of a six-game series with 46 runs, 18 of which were directly related to errors or passed balls.

>> 2004: Blake Parks signed his letter of intent to play golf at Odessa College after transferring from the University of Houston. Parks, a 2003 Permian graduate, had signed to play for the Cougars before the start of his senior year but before his first day of class at Houston, the coach that signed him was fired. Parks was a three-time all-district golfer at Permian, setting district and state single round records. … The Odessa Roughnecks were preparing to face the Amarillo Dusters in the Intense Football League with a shot at moving up to second place in the standings. Amarillo was entering the game at 6-3 while Odessa was 5-3.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

