LOOKING BACK: July 19 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: On this date, the Odessa city championship Little League playoff tournament was about to get ready to roll into the semifinal round with two games on schedule for the Hi-Spot field in West County Park. The Goldsmith Lions were preparing to take on Worth Well, which was the Texas League champion, while the other match would be between Glass Pharmacy and The Odessa American. … A record field of 101 teams was off and running at the Odessa Country Club as the eighth annual Pro-Amateur Golf Tournament began its four-day battle.

>> 1969: Two wins by Morris Neel and Jim Stewart as well as Howard Stewart’s 66 highlighted the action during the week on the Junior Golf Tour. Neel won the 16-17 division with a 74 at Hillcrest Country Club in Lubbock. Jim Stewart won the 12-13 group. Howard Stewart’s 66 was the best tour score of the summer. … The Odessa College track team announced the signing of two athletes — Billy Gray of Palestine and Reggie Allen of San Antonio Highlands.

>> 1985: Former Odessa High and Permian standouts Joe Terry and Tyce Harris talked about their experience playing on the same team at UTEP. Harris was about to enter his junior year, while Terry was a sophomore. Both players were competing for the starting outside linebacker position. … The Odessa Family YMCA boys 15-18 summer swim team won the Texas YMCA summer championship in Houston. The Odessans tallied 124 points to edge out Northwest YMCA from Houston.

>> 2003: The Tulsa Drillers defeated the Midland RockHounds 7-1 in Texas League action at home. Midland starting pitcher Mike Ziegler gave up six hits and one run before the RockHounds’ bullpen gave up six runs in the eighth inning. … The Permian 7-on-7 football team won two of its three games to advance to the championship bracket at the state tournament in College Station.