LOOKING BACK: July 18 Memories

>> 1950: On this date, the Odessa Oilers were seeking a sweep as they prepared to close out a two-game series against the Vernon Dusters. The Oilers, who had won six of the previous seven outings, defeated the Dusters in the first game, 7-3. … The Odessa Blue Sox were making their bid for the American Legion’s District 5 title as they traveled to face Lamesa in a best-of-three series. The Blue Sox were the West Division champions, while Lamesa earned the East Division crown.

>> 1965: The Roswell (N.M.) American Legion team swept a doubleheader against the Furr’s Foods Panthers, 7-6 and 1-0, at American Legion Park. Roswell catcher Ronnie Hix hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh in the first game. … Odessa swimmers won the high point individual trophies in the second annual Big Spring Invitational Swimming Meet. Rocky Hale won the Boys 11-12 division, while Gary Francell won the trophy for the Boys 15-17 division. … Hal Underwood of Del Rio and David Porter of Andrews won the medalists honors at the Marfa Low-Ball Partnership golf tournament.

>> 1980: The Jackson Mets shutout the Midland Cubs, 7-0, in Texas League action in Mississippi. Jackson pitcher Tim Leary scattered seven hits and recorded his second shutout in a row and fifth of the season.

>> 2006: The Crane Golden Cranes talked about their run at the State 7-on-7 tournament. The Golden Cranes advanced to the semifinals before losing to Tuscola Jim Ned 33-22. Crane defeated Coleman 36-31, Ballinger 40-36 and Abilene Wylie 43-40 in pool play before posting a 31-27 win over Anson in the quarterfinals.