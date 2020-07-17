  • July 17, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 18 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 18 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 17, 2020 7:28 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 18 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1950: On this date, the Odessa Oilers were seeking a sweep as they prepared to close out a two-game series against the Vernon Dusters. The Oilers, who had won six of the previous seven outings, defeated the Dusters in the first game, 7-3. … The Odessa Blue Sox were making their bid for the American Legion’s District 5 title as they traveled to face Lamesa in a best-of-three series. The Blue Sox were the West Division champions, while Lamesa earned the East Division crown.

>> 1965: The Roswell (N.M.) American Legion team swept a doubleheader against the Furr’s Foods Panthers, 7-6 and 1-0, at American Legion Park. Roswell catcher Ronnie Hix hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh in the first game. … Odessa swimmers won the high point individual trophies in the second annual Big Spring Invitational Swimming Meet. Rocky Hale won the Boys 11-12 division, while Gary Francell won the trophy for the Boys 15-17 division. … Hal Underwood of Del Rio and David Porter of Andrews won the medalists honors at the Marfa Low-Ball Partnership golf tournament.

>> 1980: The Jackson Mets shutout the Midland Cubs, 7-0, in Texas League action in Mississippi. Jackson pitcher Tim Leary scattered seven hits and recorded his second shutout in a row and fifth of the season.

>> 2006: The Crane Golden Cranes talked about their run at the State 7-on-7 tournament. The Golden Cranes advanced to the semifinals before losing to Tuscola Jim Ned 33-22. Crane defeated Coleman 36-31, Ballinger 40-36 and Abilene Wylie 43-40 in pool play before posting a 31-27 win over Anson in the quarterfinals.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, July 17, 2020 7:28 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
96°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: SE at 16mph
Feels Like: 96°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]