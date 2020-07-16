LOOKING BACK: July 17 memories

>> 1953: On this date, the Odessa City Men’s golf tournament was set to tee off, with defending champion Arlyn Scott leading the 142-player field, along with Ted Roden, the course record holder. … Stock cars were ready to run at Broncho Speedway after the quarter-mile dirt track had soaked up what rain there had been during recent storms. … The Artesia Drillers baseball team swept a doubleheader against Midland, winning 8-5 and 3-2. Carlsbad defeated Odessa 8-2, putting Artesia and Carlsbad in a tie for second place.

>> 1967: Don and Rik Massengale won the Odessa Pro-Am golf championship at Odessa Country Club. The brother duo birdied seven of its last nine holes, posting an 11-under 61 in the final round and 37-under 251 to win the tournament. Bob Hamilton and Grier Jones (256) finished second, with Earl Stewart and Chip Stewart (258) third. … Odessa College baseball coach Julian Pressly signed two more athletes for the upcoming season, Andrews pitcher Doug Ham and Abilene outfielder Brian Harper.

>> 1982: Former Ector High football standout Ed Williams talked about his upcoming season with the Texas Longhorns. The defensive end was entering his junior year as the Longhorns were coming off a Cotton Bowl victory over Alabama. Williams starred on Ector High’s 1979 district championship team. … The Midland Cubs defeated the Jackson Mets, 15-6, in Texas League action at Cubs Stadium. Midland’s Mike Kelley had a home run, three RBIs and scored four runs.

>> 1994: The Shreveport Captains edged the Midland Angels, 7-5, for their second consecutive win at Angel Stadium. Trailing 7-2 in the eighth, the Angels tried to rally but it wasn’t enough. … Brazil won its fourth FIFA World Cup, defeating Italy on penalties at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.