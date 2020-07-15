LOOKING BACK: July 16 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1959: On this date, the 11th annual Odessa Pro-Am Golf Tournament was scheduled to begin at Odessa Country Club. A record field of 140 teams (280 players) were set to tee off in the four-day tournament. Defending champion Ernie Vossler was back, teaming up with Midland’s Ross Bruner. … The Odessa Dodgers began a six-day homestand against the Plainview Americans at American Legion Stadium. The Dodgers were coming off a 12-2 win over Roswell (N.M). … The Alpine Cowboys won their second straight with a 4-3 victory against the Midland Braves. Alpine pitcher Gary Modrell picked up his 13th win.

>> 1972: Odessa’s Jesse Lieon and Larry Galindo blistered Golden Acres Country Club for a 63 to jump into first-round lead of the championship flight at the eighth annual Eagles Partnership golf tournament. … 13-year-old Marcella Deer of Odessa won the Class A Junior Singles with a 701 score in the Texas Youth Bowling Association tournament in Houston. … A triple main event was on tap, highlighting a six-bout wrestling card at the Ector County Coliseum.

>> 1983: Swimmers Daryl Salyards and Jeffrey McPherson talked about competing despite remaining close friends as they were preparing for the Odessa Aquatic Club-UTPB Last Chance Texas Age Group Swim meet. The competition was expected to last three days.

>> 1999: The Midland RockHounds were dealt an 18-6 loss by the Jackson Generals at Christensen Stadium in Texas League action. The runs were the most the Generals had scored all season, entering the game with a team batting average of .249. … A number of area athletes were scheduled to compete in the Six-Man Coaches Association Coaching School football and basketball all-star games in Lubbock.