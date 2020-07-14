LOOKING BACK: July 15 memories

>> 1957: On this date, golfers were getting set for the final round of the Andrews Invitational Golf Tournament. A field of 32 golfers started the championship flight competition the previous day but were cut to 18 after the first round. … Odessa swimmers earned a pair of first-place finishes and set two state records on the first day of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Swimming Meet in Tyler. Moe Jones won the men’s division 440-yard individual medley in a time of 5 minutes, 46.4 seconds for the record. Herschalt Atkinson set the second record by winning the men’s division 220-yard breaststroke in 2:58.7. … Odessa’s Bo Wininger took second in the Canadian Open golf championship with 273, finishing two strokes behind winner George Bayer.

>> 1973: Rain ended up hampering the ninth annual Fraternal Order of the Eagles Partnership Golf Tournament, turning the event into a one-day, 18-hole affair. … The new all-weather track at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl was about to get a firm test as host of the third annual United States Track and Field Federation Southwestern Decathlon Championships and the USTFF 10-kilometer championships.

>> 1990: The Midland Angels were dealt an 11-2 loss by the Shreveport Captains in Texas League action at Angel Stadium. The Angels had won the first two games of the five-game series before the loss. Shreveport pitcher Tom Hostetler and Midland’s Mark Davis were both tossed after Davis charged the mound after being hit in the back by Hostetler’s pitch.

>> 2001: Local players had decent showings at the Highway 80 tennis tournament. One of the results included Odessa High’s Brent McKinley winning the Boys 18 singles division. Odessa High’s Blake Gipson and Wade Morgan won the Boys 16 doubles titles.