  • July 14, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 15 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 15 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:47 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 15 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1957: On this date, golfers were getting set for the final round of the Andrews Invitational Golf Tournament. A field of 32 golfers started the championship flight competition the previous day but were cut to 18 after the first round. … Odessa swimmers earned a pair of first-place finishes and set two state records on the first day of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Swimming Meet in Tyler. Moe Jones won the men’s division 440-yard individual medley in a time of 5 minutes, 46.4 seconds for the record. Herschalt Atkinson set the second record by winning the men’s division 220-yard breaststroke in 2:58.7. … Odessa’s Bo Wininger took second in the Canadian Open golf championship with 273, finishing two strokes behind winner George Bayer.

>> 1973: Rain ended up hampering the ninth annual Fraternal Order of the Eagles Partnership Golf Tournament, turning the event into a one-day, 18-hole affair. … The new all-weather track at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl was about to get a firm test as host of the third annual United States Track and Field Federation Southwestern Decathlon Championships and the USTFF 10-kilometer championships.

>> 1990: The Midland Angels were dealt an 11-2 loss by the Shreveport Captains in Texas League action at Angel Stadium. The Angels had won the first two games of the five-game series before the loss. Shreveport pitcher Tom Hostetler and Midland’s Mark Davis were both tossed after Davis charged the mound after being hit in the back by Hostetler’s pitch.

>> 2001: Local players had decent showings at the Highway 80 tennis tournament. One of the results included Odessa High’s Brent McKinley winning the Boys 18 singles division. Odessa High’s Blake Gipson and Wade Morgan won the Boys 16 doubles titles.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:47 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
100°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 110°/Low 79°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 106°/Low 75°
More sun than clouds. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
Sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]