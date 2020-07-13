LOOKING BACK: July 14 Memories

>> 1958: Ernie Vossler and Rex Baxter won their second Odessa Pro-Am crown in three years as they coasted with a 69 for a 72-hole total of 261, finishing four shots ahead of the field. They finished tied for first in 1957 but came in second after losing a sudden-death playoff. In the final round, Baxter got three birdies on the first seven and they elected to play for par the rest of the way.

>> 1968: The Odessa Oilers baseball team ended up settling for a doubleheader split against the San Angelo Cardinals. Odessa won the first game 8-1 before dropping the nightcap 8-7. In Game 2, the Oilers scored four runs in the third inning to take a 6-4 and lead 7-5 heading into the final inning before the Cardinals broke loose with three runs for the win. … Odessa tennis player Bruce Banisky lost in the quarterfinals in the second day of the Abilene Key City Open tournament. It was the final stop on the two-week, six tournament Highway 80 Tour. Banisky won the second round match over Hall Valentincie 6-0, 6-0 before losing to Terry Tredwell 6-1, 6-1.

>> 1993: The Midland Angels defeated the Shreveport Captains 9-3 on the road in Texas League action. Midland pounded out 19 base hits and played errorless defense, raising its second half record to 11-12 and remain in second place behind El Paso in the Texas League West Division. … The American League won its sixth straight MLB All-Star game with a 9-3 victory over the National League at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

>> 2011: The opening ceremonies for the West Texas All-Stars Softball Tournament took place at Ector County Coliseum. Olympic softball legend Lisa Fernandez spoke at the ceremony which had more than 2,000 people present. …Seminole, Fort Stockton, Alpine and Iraan were set to begin play at the 7-on-7 state football tournament in College Station.