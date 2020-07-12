LOOKING BACK: July 13 Memories

>> 1955: The Odessa Eagles came off a doubleheader sweep over the Midland Indians the previous night and were set to start a three-game road series at the Artesia Numexers in Longhorn League play. The Eagles defeated the Indians 5-3, and 7-3, respectively, in the two games. …The Permian Basin AAU announced that it was sponsoring a one-night amateur boxing tournament scheduled for Aug. 5 at Eagle Park.

>> 1966: The Furr’s Food Panthers held the Monahans Bentley Beats to just one hit for an 8-0 victory at American Legion Stadium. The win moved the Panthers to 9-0 in the Senior League and already qualified for the Texas Teen-Age District 3 tournament in San Angelo. …Workouts were set for the Odessa-Midland semi-pro football team in the Texas Football League at Blackshear Stadium. …The National League defeated the American League 2-1 in 10 innings in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in St. Louis.

>> 1987: The Midland Angels defeated the Tulsa Drillers 8-3 in Texas League play to take a 2 1/2 game lead over the El Paso Diablos in the standings. Joe Redfield and Mark Doran led the way for the Angels by driving in two runs each. …Left-handed pitcher Steve Howe signed with the Texas Rangers after being suspended for more than two years due to drug problems.

>> 2011: Monahans volleyball standouts Amy Rose and Erin Fisher and Wink’s Lyndi Shackleford were preparing to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association 1A-2A-3A All-Star Match at the Delco Activity Center in Austin. Rose had plans to walk on to the Texas Tech volleyball team and Fisher was committed to Lubbock Christian …The Midland RockHounds looked to bounce back after at a 13-3 road loss to the Springfield Cardinals. …The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team was preparing to take on France in the Women’s World Cup in Moenchengladbach, Germany.