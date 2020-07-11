  • July 11, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 12 Memories

Posted: Saturday, July 11, 2020 7:07 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1959: The Odessa Dodgers rallied for seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat Midland 8-3 on the road in Sophomore League baseball. The win ended Midland’s winning streak at seven games. Odessa improved its record to 29-43 and remained third in the South Division standings behind Midland and Alpine. For the Dodgers, the win came right before they returned to Odessa for the start of a lengthy home stand, beginning with Hobbs (N.M.). … Odessa’s Billy Bane and Dubbie Malaise captured the boys 15-and-under Texas Jaycee Tennis Championship in Midland. Bane would then defeat his partner to win the singles crown in the same division. … The Odessa American Legion Blue Sox defeated Lamesa 7-0 to clinch the District Six championship and a playoff berth.

>> 1968: Seminole’s Barbara Bramlett and Andrews’ Rudi Nelson ran into a bit of trouble in the San Angelo Highway 80 Tennis Tournament, winning doubles play but losing the singles competition. Bramlett was defeated in the semifinals of the girls 18 singles by Della Clarke, 6-2, 6-1. Nelson dropped the girls 16 match to Maggie Riley.

>> 1977: Oklahoma State golfer Lindy Miller carved six strokes off par at the Hogan Park course, surprising the field of 245 in the Trans-Miss Championship with a 64 on the first day of qualifying. Miller was trailed closely by Fort Stockton’s Blaine McCallister, who was also playing the Hogan Park course, with a 65. … San Antonio defeated Midland 10-2 in Texas League action. San Antonio’s Mike Martin yielded only two runs to Midland until a pulled hamstring forced him from the mound in the seventh inning.

>> 1998: The Sherwood All-Stars fought off elimination for the second consecutive night, defeating Big Spring National, 5-3 in Major League Play. Sherwood pitcher Ryne Miller struck out 13 batters, including eight of the previous 10 he faced.

